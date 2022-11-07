Exercise, healthy behaviors key to heart disease risk management





Updated guidelines focus new focus on understanding and treating cardiovascular health-related depression Photo by Ashley Fraser / post media Article content Exercise, proper nutrition and healthy habits remain key to managing heart disease, according to updated Canadian guidelines. If left undetected, it can interfere with treatment and healthy behavior. Guidelines released Monday include recommendations that people at risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease be screened for depression. "Depression has a direct impact on cardiovascular outcomes and management." Post Media Networks Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your registration. A welcome email has been sent. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Ottawa Citizen Headline News will arrive in your inbox shortly. A problem occurred while signing up.please try again Article content This guideline aims to harmonize recommendations from 11 different groups to make it easier for clinicians to manage their patients, especially through updated treatment, screening, and guidance. However, Chief Scientific Officer of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute and the latest C-CHANGE (Canadian Cardiovascular Harmonized National Guideline Endeavor) guidelines. advertising 3 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content “It doesn’t matter how great the medicine is, there’s nothing like exercise,” he said. The guidelines also have a renewed focus on understanding and treating depression related to cardiovascular health. The guidelines, published Monday in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association, offer a more comprehensive approach to caring for patients with cardiovascular and related conditions, Liu said. “In medicine, we like to divide[care]into body parts,” he said. We recognize that it is done more holistically, rather than “The typical patient with multiple ailments needs access to many guidelines at the same time, and some recommendations seem inconsistent and often contradictory,” he said. rice field. Advertising 4 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Action-based recommendations are always part of the guidance document. Four years later, the latest research suggests that any exercise is better than nothing, and recommends water as the drink of choice. This includes recommending 30-60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity on most days of the week for optimal health benefits, although some activities are: Note that it’s better than nothing at all. The guidelines state that “initiating physical activity at any level, compared with maintaining inactivity, maximizes health benefits and reduces the amount and intensity of physical activity significantly. It has health benefits.” People meeting only half the recommended activity level had a 14% lower risk of coronary artery disease than those who were inactive. Advertising 5 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content “Thus, clinicians should target the physical activities and exercises that patients are willing to initiate, rather than aiming for the maximum amount from the start, and help them develop solutions to perceived barriers. ” The new guidance also recommends staying active throughout the day instead of exercising and staying inactive afterward, Liu said. This guidance includes recommendations for obese people, now recognized as a chronic disease, that walking at moderate intensity for an average of 45 minutes four times a week is associated with weight loss and decreased BMI. , emphasizing evidence that waist circumference decreases. The guidelines contain 83 recommendations and have been described in medical journals as a one-stop guideline that “takes a 360-degree approach to managing heart disease in Canadian patients.” Half of the recommendations are new or updated since the last version four years ago. Dr. Rahul Jain, co-chair of C-CHANGE and family physician at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, said that since the last guidance document, there have been many new evidence-based recommendations, ranging from changes in medication management to new thresholds for lipid levels. Secondary prevention. "We hope this resource will help primary care clinicians stay up-to-date with the many constantly evolving cardiovascular guidelines to ensure patients receive the best possible care." The documentation is located here: https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.220138

