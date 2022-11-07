Study: Paxlovid cuts long Covid risks.Zinc seems to help treat Covid





Researchers found that taking paxlovid within five days of a positive test was associated with a 26% lower risk of long-term covid, Bloomberg reported. A study found that once taken, the risk of ICU stays or death from covid dramatically decreased. . Bloomberg: Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral drug lowered long-term Covid risk in study



Taking oral medication within five days of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with a 26% lower risk of prolonged post-viral complications, Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Systems of Care researchers said in the study. This means that for every 100 patients treated, there are 2.3 fewer cases of long-term Covid within three months of infection, according to findings published Saturday on the medRxiv server ahead of publication in the peer-reviewed journal. equivalent to (strong wind, 11/6) The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: Is long COVID just another form of chronic fatigue?



As scientists struggle to unravel the long-running mystery of COVID, it cannot be ignored that the majority of those who suffer from it share a common symptom of debilitating fatigue. Researchers estimate that 85% of people with long-term COVID-19 experience fatigue that prevents them from working or managing simple daily tasks. (Croen, 11/6) In other news about Covid treatment — CIDRAP: Oral Zinc Reduces Mortality Risk, Nearly 40% ICU Stay in COVID-19 Patients



Tunisian COVID-19 patients who received oral zinc twice daily experienced a nearly 40% reduction in mortality and admission to the intensive care unit (ICU), shortened hospital stays, and improved symptoms. The time has been reduced, concluded a randomized controlled trial published today in Clinical Infectious. illness. … zinc plays an important role in regulating the immune system, the authors noted. “Zinc should be considered in the treatment of COVID-19 patients,” they wrote. 11/4) CBS News: Man who had COVID for 411 days finally cured with Regeneron cocktail given to Trump



A British man who had been infected with COVID-19 for 411 days was finally cured after receiving the same cocktail of drugs given to former President Donald Trump, doctors in London have said. He is one of the world’s longest-known cases of COVID, after another patient who was infected for 505 days, according to the London hospital team that treated him. (Ott, 11/4) Atlanta Journal-Constitution: CDC: Big Gap in How Blacks, Hispanics Are Treated for COVID-19



Black and Hispanic adult outpatients received the leading antiviral medications for COVID-19 compared to whites and non-Hispanics, but health professionals have long noted racial and ethnic disparities. I knew I was unlikely to get comparable treatment because it was spread. (Anto, 11/7) Also – CIDRAP: Study shows moderate to severe COVID lowers quality of life a year later



In a new study from BMC Medicine, Dutch researchers found that 12 months after disease onset, people with initially moderate to severe COVID-19 still had an impaired health-related quality of life (HRQL). reported that the same was not true for mild COVID. -19. (11/4) This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, an overview of health policy coverage by major news outlets.sign up email subscription.



