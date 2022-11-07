Statin therapy ‘much better’ than common dietary supplements for cholesterol lowering







Source/Disclosure

The issuer: sauce: Ruffin LJ, et al. LBS.05. State of the art science: Changing the way cardiovascular and kidney disease is prevented. Presentation Location: Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association. November 5-7, 2022. Chicago (hybrid conferencing). Disclosure:

The SPORT trial was sponsored by AstraZeneca. Laffin reportedly received consulting fees, research funding, or steering committees from AstraZeneca, CRISPR Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, Medtronic, and Mineralys Therapeutics, and holds shares in Gordy Health and LucidAct Health. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Chicago — Daily Rosuvastatin Lowered LDL, Total Cholesterol, and Serum Triglycerides Significantly Over Placebo and Six Common Values Over-the-counter dietary supplementsresearchers report that no supplement lowers LDL better than a placebo. “Many of us cardiologists and primary care physicians see a variety of over-the-counter nutritional supplements littering our patients’ medication lists. Luke J. Ruffin, MD, co-director of the Center for Blood Pressure Disorders at the Cleveland Clinic, told Helio. “The data show that three-quarters of his Americans take some form of dietary supplement, and unfortunately about 20% of those take it for so-called ‘heart health’ or ‘cholesterol health.’ I am ingesting. In that sense, we know there is no peer-reviewed data to support the claims made about these supplements.

Daily rosuvastatin lowered LDL, total cholesterol, and serum triglycerides significantly more than placebo and six common over-the-counter dietary supplements.No supplement lowered LDL more than placebo.

Source: Adobe Stock

In the SPORT study, presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, researchers randomly assigned participants to receive 5 mg of rosuvastatin daily, a placebo, or one of six dietary supplements: fish oil (Nature Made ), cinnamon (Nutriflair), garlic (Garlique), turmeric (Bioschwartz), plant sterols (Nature Made CholestOff Plus), or red yeast rice (Arazo Nutrition). Comparing Supplements and Statins Investigator-led eight-arm, randomized, double-blind trial included patients with LDL 70–189 mg/dL, no history of atherosclerotic CVD, and high 10-year risk of ASCVD 40–75 190 adults aged 64 years were included (mean age 64 years, 59% female, 89% Caucasian). Baseline mean LDL was 128.2 mg/dL, median high-sensitivity C-reactive protein was 1.4 mg/L, mean total cholesterol was 206.5 mg/dL, and median serum triglycerides were 87.5 mg/dL. did. Luke J. Ruffin

“We chose them [inclusion] Because in line with current lipid guidelines, those people should at least talk about statins,” Ruffin told Helio. After randomization, investigators measured fasting lipids, performed a complete metabolic panel, and assessed high-sensitivity C-reactive protein at baseline and day 28. Adherence was measured using the number of tablets from returned bottles. The primary endpoint was the percent change in LDL from baseline on rosuvastatin after 28 days, compared hierarchically to placebo and each supplement. The rate of LDL reduction with rosuvastatin was greater than all supplements and placebo (P. .001). The mean reduction in LDL with rosuvastatin was -37.9% (95% CI -42.1 to -33.6). The difference in LDL reduction with rosuvastatin compared to placebo was -35.2% (95% CI, -41.3 to -29.1; P. .001). No dietary supplement showed a significant reduction in LDL compared to placebo. However, garlic showed a significant increase in LDL of 7.8% (95% CI 1.7 to 13.8; P = .01), according to the results. Patients randomized to the low-dose statin group experienced a 24.4% reduction in total cholesterol from baseline compared to placebo and all supplements (95% CI, -27.6 to -21.3) (P. .001 for all comparisons). The statin group also experienced a significant reduction in serum triglycerides from baseline (–19.3%, 95% CI –27.6 to –9.9), which was greater than all comparison groups (P. According to the results, .001 for all comparisons). The incidence of adverse events was similar between study groups. No musculoskeletal or neurological adverse events were reported in the statin group. Supplementary data “Calm” “What we saw wasn’t necessarily surprising,” Ruffin told Helio. “Rosuvastatin lowered LDL by almost 38%, far superior to any supplement or placebo. Additionally, the supplement did not lower LDL cholesterol, inflammatory markers, total cholesterol or triglycerides more than placebo. Surprising. One of the peculiarities is that garlic actually increased cholesterol. Laffin said SPORT is not a CV outcome trial. Rosuvastatin did not affect inflammatory biomarkers, likely due to the small sample size. Furthermore, the short duration of the study may not fully capture the effects of supplementation on lipid and inflammatory biomarkers. “Just because a supplement is marketed as ‘natural’ doesn’t mean it’s safe.” It is possible that fish oil may interact with certain prescription drugs due to the way in which it is administered.While we know that fish oil does not improve CV results, May increase risk of atrial fibrillationThese supplements still come in tablet form. They are not from paradise. ” References:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/cardiology/20221106/statin-therapy-vastly-superior-to-common-dietary-supplements-for-cholesterol-lowering The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos