



Story outline Ultra-processed foods account for more than half of Americans’ daily caloric intake. New data show that consumption of these foods is associated with a significant increase in premature death. Researchers estimate that reducing intake of these foods may reduce the incidence of non-communicable diseases and reduce premature death. Eating ultra-processed foods, or foods with little or no whole foods in their ingredients, was linked to tens of thousands of premature deaths in 2019, according to the results of a new study. Although the study was conducted in Brazil, the researchers noted that Brazilians tend to eat far less of these foods than individuals in high-income countries like Brazil. AmericaCanada, Australia. As a percentage of ultra-processed foods more than half Among Americans’ total caloric intake, the association with premature death may be even greater in the United States. Foods were defined as ready-to-eat or heatable industrial formulations made from ingredients extracted from foods or synthesized in the laboratory. Prepackaged soups and sauces, frozen pizzas, hot dogs, sausages, sodas, ice cream, store-bought baked goods, and more. America is changing faster than ever!Adding You to Changing America Facebook Also twitter A feed to keep you on top of the news. Increased consumption of these foods accounted for about 57,000 deaths in 2019 and was associated with more than 10% of preventable premature deaths in the country, according to data. During the study period, 261,061 adults aged 30 to 69 years died from preventable noncommunicable diseases. Consumption of ultraprocessed foods was associated with 10% of preventable premature deaths, whereas diet was associated with 21.8% of preventable non-communicable disease deaths in the country. Processed foods have become more prevalent in recent years, with traditional foods made from fresh, minimally processed ingredients replacing them around the world, the authors explain. write in American Journal of Preventive Medicinethey noted that previous research detailed the negative health effects of sodium, sugar, trans fats and other additives in processed foods. Consumption is also linked to obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other conditions. A study published in September 2022 found that ultra-processed foods and risk of colorectal cancer among men. A man with a high intake of these foods had a 30% increased risk of developing cancer. Another researcher found that sugar-sweetened drinks were associated with 184,000 Number of adult deaths worldwide each year. “To our knowledge, no studies to date have estimated potential impacts. [ultra-processed foods] Early death Said Principal Investigator Eduardo AF Nilsson, University of Sao Paulo. The model is based on data from nationally representative dietary surveys and stratified by age and sex. Promoting healthier food choices could help counteract the rising trend, but reducing food consumption by 10-50% could reduce the health of about 5,900-29,300 people in Brazil each year. Models show that early death may be prevented. “Even if we reduce consumption [ultra-processed foods] Reverting to levels of just 10 years ago would reduce associated premature deaths by 21%.policies that discourage the consumption of [the foods] It is urgently needed,” Nilsson said. However, not all highly processed foods are necessarily unhealthy. fiber.

