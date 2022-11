A new medical study has found that women who use chemical hair straighteners and relaxers may have an increased risk of uterine cancer. “I’m glad it’s finally out. It’s something we’ve been told a lot for the last 30, even 40 years. But there hasn’t really been a deep-dive into it.”Entice at Windsor Angelina Ebegbuzie, a hairdresser who owns a salon. “A lot of people have always had their hair relaxed. the study, From the US National Institutes of Healthbased on a sample of approximately 33,500 women studied over nearly 11 years. “We estimated that 1.64% of women who never used a hair straightener would develop uterine cancer by the age of 70, but frequent use increased that risk to 4.05%,” the study said. Alexandra White, lead author of she said in a media release. “This doubling rate is concerning. But it’s important to put this information in context. Uterine cancer is a relatively rare type of cancer.” Information Morning – NS8:39Let’s take a look at how some popular hair products for black women are linked to cancer A new study found that women using chemical hair straighteners and relaxers may have an increased risk of uterine cancer. I contacted the doctor, Dr. Mojora Omole. The study, which points to black women being more likely to be affected because they use treatments more often, came as no surprise to Entice Salon client Ruby Foster. “We knew, but we did it anyway,” she said. “I’m curious about the effects from my childhood up to now, right? Will I suffer from the effects?” Foster chemically relaxed her hair until her late 30s before learning to care for and embrace her natural hair. Ruby Foster chemically straightens her hair before finally embracing her natural texture. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC) Ebegbuzie explained that much of the black community had accepted the risks posed by relaxing because of social pressure to conform to Eurocentric ideals. When she opened her salon 12 years ago, Ebevzy had chemical straightening treatments 20-30 times a week, but now only 2-3 times a month. When a client requests chemical correction, Ebegbuzie will often have a conversation to understand the reasons and be well informed. may suggest. For adults who are considering natural hair but still want their hair to be relaxed, Ebegbuzie said he talks about the pros and cons and also explains the dangers. Overall, Ebevzy said it’s great to see more and more people in the black community embracing their natural hair, and to see more representation of it both in society and on screen. “For us black women, black people, to be able to walk somewhere without being judged by our hair is a liberating experience.” (CBC) For more stories about the Black Canadian experience, from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community, check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read other stories here.

