Surgery outperforms endovascular surgery in CLI, but only if a saphenous vein conduit is appropriate

Farber A et al. LBS.07. Prevention of limb loss with vascular interventions and intravenous therapy. Presentation Location: Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association. November 5-7, 2022. Chicago (hybrid conferencing).

Farber reports on consulting for Laboratoris Sanifit SL. Menard reports that he is a member of Janssen's advisory board.



CHICAGO — Prospective BEST-CLI trial results show that surgical revascularization is superior to endovascular revascularization in patients with severe limb ischemia, provided there is an adequate saphenous conduit.

However, there was no difference in mortality or mortality in patients without an adequate saphenous conduit. Major adverse limb events Between surgical revascularization and endovascular revascularization, the researchers reported at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions.



Furthermore, there were no meaningful differences in quality of life measures between the two approaches.

clinical outcome

Arik Faber



For BEST-CLI, researchers evaluated 1,830 patients with CLI and infrainguinal peripheral artery disease, also known as chronic limb threatening ischemia (CLTI), who were good candidates for surgical or endovascular revascularization. registered. “Treatment of CLTI relies on limb revascularization to improve limb perfusion and prevent amputation above the ankle.” Arik Farber, MD Chief of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at Boston Medical Center, Program Director of the Boston Medical Center’s Vascular Fellowship, and Professor of Surgery and Radiology at the Chovanian and Avedisian School of Medicine, Boston University, said at a press conference: said like this. “There is a great deal of variability in treatment strategies, so I asked the question, which is the best strategy for CLTI?”

Patients were divided into two cohorts. Cohort 1 he consisted of 1,434 patients (mean age 67 years, 29% female) who had an adequate saphenous conduit for surgical bypass. Cohort 2 consisted of 396 patients (mean age 69 years, 28% female) who did not have an adequate saphenous vein conduit for surgical bypass and an alternative bypass conduit was used when assigned to the surgical group. I was. Cohorts were analyzed individually and not pooled.

“Because bypass outcomes were strongly influenced by conduit choice, and we determined that the single-segment great saphenous vein was the best conduit for bypass, patients were placed into two cohorts,” said Farber. Stated.

For clinical outcome analysis, New England Journal of Medicine, the primary outcome was death from any cause or major adverse extremity event, including amputation above the ankle, or new bypass graft or graft revision, thrombectomy or thrombolysis. defined as re-intervention. Median follow-up was 2.7 years in cohort 1 and 1.6 years in cohort 2.

In Cohort 1, the primary outcome occurred in 42.6% of the surgical group and 57.4% of the endovascular group (HR = 0.68; 95% CI, 0.59-0.79; P. < .001), Farber said in a press conference.

Results were driven by major revascularization of the index limb (HR = 0.35; 95% CI, 0.27-0.47; P. < .001) and low index upper ankle amputation (HR = 0.73; 95% CI, 0.54–0.98; P. = .04), he said.P. = .81).

The secondary endpoint of total number of major reinterventions also favored the surgery group (incidence rate ratio = 0.48; 95% CI, 0.36-0.63; P. < .001), according to researchers.

MACE, defined as death, myocardial infarction or stroke, did not differ between groups (P. = .27) and there were no serious adverse events.

In Cohort 2, the incidence of the primary outcome did not differ between groups (surgical, 42.8%; intravascular, 47.7%; HR = 0.79; 95% CI, 0.58-1.06; P. = .12), says Farber.

However, the surgical group had fewer major reinterventions in the index limb compared with the endovascular group (14.4% vs. 25.6%; HR = 0.47; 95% CI, 0.29-0.76; P. = .002), according to researchers.

“Both surgical and endovascular revascularization are effective and safe in CLTI,” Farber said at a press conference. “Adequate saphenous vein bypass is a more effective strategy for patients who are considered suitable for both revascularization approaches. Candidate for limb salvage Patients should be evaluated for surgical risks and conduit availability. Adequate saphenous vein bypass should be offered as a first-line treatment option for eligible patients with CLTI as part of informed and shared decision-making. BEST-CLI level 1 evidence does not support endovascular treatment for all her patients with CLTI. BEST-CLI supports the complementary role of laparotomy and endovascular revascularization. ”

quality of life results

Matthew T. MenardMD, Co-Director of the Endovascular Surgery Program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Director of the Vascular and Endovascular Surgery Fellowship, and Associate Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School, both surgical and endovascular interventions for various quality of life metrics. An analysis evaluating the impact on reconstructive surgery was presented. Within each group, they were compared to each other. A minimal clinically important difference (MCID) was prespecified for each instrument.

“CLTI is associated with very poor health-related quality of life,” Menard said at a press conference. “We also know that revascularization is effective in improving the quality of life of patients with CLTI. It’s a comparison.”

In cohort 1, revascularization improved scores on the vascular QOL questionnaire within each group. At 4 years, the between-group difference was statistically significant in favor of the endovascular treatment group (-0.14; 95% CI, -0.25 to -0.02; P. = .02), but did not achieve an MCID of 0.36 to 1.19, Menard said.

For the EQ-5D, SF-6D-R2, SF-12 physical composite score, and SF-12 mental composite score, both groups showed intra-group improvements, with no between-group differences, Achieved MCID.

Both groups improved pain indicators.

Cohort 2 results were similar except for differences between groups that achieved statistical significance, Menard said.

“Both revascularization strategies resulted in significant and meaningful improvements in quality of life over baseline,” he said. “This effect was achieved early and sustained across all indicators utilized. In patients with available single-segment saphenous veins, endovascular treatment was statistically superior on several measures.” However, the difference was small and below the threshold for clinically meaningful difference.

