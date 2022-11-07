Health
How serious will the 2022 flu season be? What about flu symptoms?
COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) played a role in reducing Influenza case For the past two years, people have been wearing masks and social distancing to avoid spreading the coronavirus. is more likely to become the gasoline poured on dry branches, but people have not developed immunity to the flu in recent years.
Pharmacy Times The 2022-23 flu season could be severe, reports a trade publication. It has been implicated in the recent spike in influenza.”
“We can’t predict with 100% certainty, but all the signs predict we’ll have another flu outbreak this year,” said Andrew Pekos, a virologist and professor of microbiology at Johns Hopkins University. data suggest we will have a strong flu season.” public health, told AARP.
infectious disease specialist Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center are also predicting a “hard flu season.” They base their forecasts on the easing of pandemic restrictions and “a sharp increase in influenza cases in the southern hemisphere.” Get ready for “a bad flu season this year,” they say.
According to these experts, Australia’s flu epidemic between October and April is the proverbial canary in the coal mines, and allusions to what’s to come.When article “This year’s flu has not only been serious in Australia, but it has spread rapidly,” said the flu, which struck two months earlier than usual and hit children aged 5 to 9 particularly hard.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Sonia Gandhi Cedars-Sinai’s deputy chief medical officer said as people became more isolated, their immunity to the flu declined. That, and the current reduction in safety measures, will make the population more vulnerable. “All of this mixed up could be the worst flu season we’ve seen in a while,” she said. Said.
flu symptoms
World Health Organization warns The seasonal flu, unlike the common cold, comes on suddenly. You may feel fine one moment, but the next you may have fever, headache, cough, muscle or joint pain, sore throat, and runny nose. You tend to feel terribly sick, or, as the WHO puts it, to experience “severe fatigue”. The cough may last for several weeks or more, but the rest of the symptoms usually go away in a week or so.
However, some people die from the flu. Just before the pandemic, in the United States he reported 34,157 deaths as a result of seasonal flu during his 2018-2019 flu season.
The CDC estimated range is annual burden of influenza Between 2010 and 2020. According to it, influenza caused 41 million illnesses, 140,000-710,000 hospitalizations, and 12,000-52,000 deaths from 9 million annually.
At least two child deaths from flu complications have already been reported this season, according to various local health departments.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported A child in the eastern part of the state died of complications from the flu. No information has been released other than the fact that it was a pediatric patient who died.
North Carolina has already reported five adult deaths from the flu this season, according to the notice. And we noted another child death reported from another unnamed state as of November 2nd.
Respiratory disease and influenza vaccine
Respiratory syncytial virus, on the other hand, complicates an already complex healthcare environment. RSV, as it is commonly called, has many of the same symptoms as COVID-19 and the flu. And, like the seasonal cold, all three can be epidemic at the same time.
If you haven’t gotten your flu shot, now is the time, according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Ideally, we recommend that you get the vaccine by the end of October, but it’s important to know that vaccination after October can still provide protection during peak flu season. CDC report.
The CDC recommends that anyone over the age of 6 months should get an annual influenza vaccine. In addition to providing protection against influenza illness, hospitalization, and even death, getting vaccinated also protects others, such as babies and young children, the elderly, and those with certain chronic medical conditions. is useful for
This year, the CDC recommended that people aged 65 and older get one of three specific high-dose vaccines, but there are no specific recommendations for younger people. Three vaccines for the elderly are: Fluzone high-dose quadrivalent vaccine, Flublok Quadrivalent Recombinant Influenza Vaccine When Fluad Quadrivalent Adjuvant Influenza VaccineAll three are considered vaccines that “may be more effective than standard doses” among older adults.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
