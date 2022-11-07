



7 November 2022 — Eating foods such as ice cream, hot dogs and sodas in Brazil in 2019 was about found to be responsible for 57,000 premature deaths. This was about 10% of all premature deaths between the ages of 30 and 69 in Brazil that year. American Journal of Preventive MedicineEating ultra-processed foods (UPF) ranged from 13% to 21% of total food intake for the 30- to 69-year-old group included in the study. news release About research. “UPF intake is associated with many disease outcomes, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, some cancers and other diseases, and is a significant cause of preventable premature death among adults in Brazil.” The Center for Epidemiological Research in Nutrition and Health, University of São Paulo and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation of Brazil said in a release: Many countries consume even more UPF. “Investigators suggested that the estimated impact would be even greater in high-income countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, where UPF accounts for more than half of total caloric intake. of American Journal of Clinical Nutrition report We found that by 2021, approximately 57% of calories consumed in the United States will come from ultra-processed foods. A study in Brazil modeled data from a national dietary survey to estimate the amount of UPF consumed by different groups defined by age and gender in Brazil, the release said. Researchers speculated how many premature deaths could have been avoided if different groups had cut his UPF intake by 10%, 20%, and 50%. Just eating less processed food could reduce mortality in Brazil and many other countries, researchers say. “Reducing UPF consumption to levels seen just 10 years ago could reduce the associated premature deaths by 21%. Policies that discourage UPF consumption are urgently needed,” said Nilson. Dr. Maura Walker, Assistant Professor of Nutrition at Boston University, was not involved in this study. told NBC News The study does not directly link premature mortality and UPF. “These ultra-processed foods are likely just one factor in causing high blood pressure, lower blood lipids, and increased waist circumference, and have actually been linked to mortality.” she said.

