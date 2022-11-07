Your ‘healthy’ diet may not be as healthy as you think, study says

When you’re trying to lose weight, a variety of factors can dampen your resolve and hinder your progress. . Research suggests that part of the problem may lie in our perceptions and misunderstandings of our diet.

Researchers have found that people trying to lose weight often overestimate how healthy their diet is, and that gap can thwart weight loss efforts. Preliminary investigation American Heart Association Science Session 2022held in person in Chicago from November 5-7 and held online.

“People generally know that fruits and vegetables are healthy, but what researchers and medical professionals consider to be a healthy, balanced diet and what the general public thinks is healthy. We found that there may be a disconnect between what we consider a healthy and balanced diet,” the study said.author Dr. Jessica ChenHe has worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow in Epidemiology at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and as a Fellow in General Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. press release.

Nearly half of U.S. adults attempt to lose weight each year

Nearly half of U.S. adults try to lose weight each year, according to the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (PDF), the majority are trying to eat more fruits, vegetables and salads.

This is an area most Americans need to improve on.a CDC report Published January 2022 (PDF), only about 1 in 8 adults consumes the recommended 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit daily and the recommended 2 to 3 cups of vegetables daily. We found that only 1 in 10 people eat (including legumes).

Most people don’t realize how much they can use by adjusting their diet

To find out how people’s perceptions of diet matched reality, researchers recruited 116 adults between the ages of 35 and 58 trying to lose weight in the Pittsburgh area.

After a one-on-one nutrition discussion with a nutritionist, study participants tracked what they ate and drank each day in the Fitbit app for a year. They also weighed themselves daily and wore Fitbit devices to track their physical activity.

Researchers assessed the participants’ diets at the beginning and end of the study and gave each person a Healthy Eating Index (HEI) score based on the type of food the participants reported eating.

The HEI is a measure of how well your dietary patterns match the U.S. government dietary patterns. Dietary Guidelines for AmericansA score of 0 to 100 is assigned based on how often various dietary components such as fruits, vegetables, whole and refined grains, meat and seafood, sodium, fat and sugar are eaten. The higher the score, the healthier the diet.

Participants were also asked to complete a 24-hour food recall for 2 days at each time point.

At the end of the one-year study, subjects scored their diet quality using the HEI. The first meal self-assessment was a ‘reflection’, in which both the first and last meals were scored at the end of the study. The difference between the starting and ending scores was the dietary change they perceived. A “good match” was considered if the difference between the researcher’s HEI her score and the participant’s perceived score was 6 points or less for him.

Investigators found that 3 out of 4 participants’ scores were inconsistent. This means that the overall health of their diet did not match the expert’s assessment. In most cases, the subject’s Perceptual Score was higher than her investigator-assigned HEI score, with a mean Perceptual Score of 67.6 and a mean HEI Score of 56.4.

In determining dietary changes over the course of the 12-month study, only 1 in 10 participants correctly estimated how much their eating habits had improved. On average, participants improved their diet quality by only about 1 point, based on the scores assessed by the researchers. However, the participant’s self-assessment he improved by 18 points.

“People trying to lose weight, or health professionals trying to achieve weight-loss or nutrition-related goals, should be aware that their diet is likely to have more room for improvement than they might have expected,” says Cheng. says Dr.

Some limitations of our findings

The authors acknowledged some limitations of their findings. The majority of participants reported being female (79%) and the majority being white (84%), so findings may not apply equally to other populations.

It is also worth noting that the researchers evaluated only perceptions of diet quality at the end of the study. could have helped answer questions such as whether dietary changes help or hinder, the authors said.

Lack of food health awareness can lead to weight gain

“Overestimating how healthy your food intake is can make you gain weight, miss your weight loss goals, and be less likely to adopt healthier eating habits.” Dr. Deepika RaduHe is an assistant professor in the Department of Applied Health Sciences at the University of Illinois at Chicago and chairs the AHA’s Council on Lifestyle Behavior Changes to Improve Health Factors.

While it’s not uncommon for dieters to overestimate the health of the foods they eat, these findings suggest that health professionals, such as nutritionists and health coaches, can help address the perception gap and provide long-term support. provide additional support for behavioral counseling interventions that include more frequent contact with – Healthy eating behaviors that are permanent and real, Dr. Radu said.

2 out of 3 heart disease-related deaths are linked to dietary choices

According to the AHA, a healthy diet is essential for heart and general health, as well as longevity. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, causing an estimated 659,000 deaths each year. CDC.

More than two-thirds of heart disease-related deaths worldwide may be linked to food choices, says one researcher. A study published in October 2020 in European Heart Journal Quality Care Clinical ResultsThe study’s authors estimate that better diets could have prevented 6 million deaths.

Recommendations for finding reliable information on the nutritional content of various foods

AHA dietary guidance Advice published in 2021 offers the following recommendations for adults:

eat a variety of fruits and vegetables

Choose whole grains over refined grains

choose health protein source

Use fat-free and low-fat dairy products instead of full-fat versions

If you eat meat, choose lean parts

Use liquid vegetable oils instead of tropical oils or animal fats

Choose minimally processed foods over ultra-processed foods

Minimize sugary foods and drinks

Choose foods with little or no added salt

limit or avoid alcohol

Educating yourself about the nutritional content of various foods is a good idea, but beware of misinformation on the internet. Alice H. Lichtenstein, DScChair of the AHA Statement Writing Group, and Senior Scientist and Director of the Cardiovascular Nutrition Team at the USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University in Boston.

Dr. Lichtenstein said that the FDA and National Institutes of Health (NIH)“AHA and American Diabetes Association We also offer proper dietary advice,” she says.

She also recommends checking the Internet to find nutritional information for takeout and ready-to-eat meals. Less is better.

If you read something about a particular food or diet that sounds “too good,” it probably is, she says. If you have any doubts about embarking on a certain type of diet, talk to your health care provider.

Eating healthier doesn’t have to be “all or nothing”

When it comes to developing healthy eating patterns, it’s important to understand that it doesn’t have to be “all or nothing to experience the benefits.” Susan Strom, RDUNC Health, Chapel Hill, N.C., who was not involved in the study.

“Look at your typical intake, decide you want to change something, and go from there,” she suggests. and one veggie, or cook dinner at home rather than takeout.”

The key is to make changes that can stick in the long run to make them stick, she says. Keep adding new goals to yourself regarding food and activities.