Covid patients off ventilators may take weeks to regain consciousness
In March 2020, New York City hospitals full With patients desperately suffering from Covid-19. In many cases, doctors sedated patients and put them on ventilators when their fluid-filled lungs could no longer supply oxygen.
Recovered patients were removed from the machine and anesthesia. Their doctors expected them to wake up within a day or so.
But then the phone of Dr. Nicholas Schiff, a neurologist at Weill Cornell Medicine, started ringing.
“We’re starting to get all these weird consultations,” recalls Dr. Schiff. “People have been released from anesthesia after surviving Covid, but they are not awake.”
Dr. Schiff spent 25 years in therapy disturbance of consciousness, baffled by the influx of unconscious Covid patients. It took them weeks, sometimes months, to wake up. Afterwards, however, they usually regained full consciousness and showed no signs of brain damage.
Since then, Dr. Schiff and his colleagues have been trying to understand this strange phenomenon.on monday he paper It suggests an answer. The answer has to do with turtles.
The brains of unconscious Covid patients are very similar to the brains of turtles that winter in ice, says Dr. Schiff and his collaborator Emery Brown, a computational neuroscientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. argued the doctor. A quiet state that lasts for months. Dr. Schiff and Dr. Brown believe that the combination of Covid and sedatives causes similar reactions in people.
If this theory is correct, it may point to new ways to save people from brain damage. This is intentional, not accidental.
“If it’s correct, it will tell us how to better protect and preserve the brain,” Dr. Schiff said.
Dr. Schiff found that his experience was not unusual. Many other neurologists have seen Covid patients take a very long time to wake up.In his March of this year, Dr. Schiff, Dr. Brown and colleagues study Of 795 severe Covid patients with slow recovery at three hospitals in New York City and Boston. In her quarter of patients, it took him more than 10 days from the time he was off the ventilator to follow the doctor’s simple instructions, such as squeezing his fingers. After 23 days, 10% were still unconscious.
However, the analysis did not provide a simple answer as to why they were experiencing such long delays. Anesthetics alone could not explain the long journey of regaining consciousness.
Brain damage can last for months with minimal consciousness, but many Covid patients had healthy brains. said Dr. Schiff.
Dr. Schiff and Dr. Brown have spent years developing theories about what is happening in the brain. coma, sleep, anesthesiaNow they have turned their efforts to Covid. Their search for clues leads them unexpectedly to researching turtles.
In the northern world, freshwater cold-blooded turtles have to survive the cold winters. They spend months buried in frozen mud, barely breathing. Researchers studying turtles in the lab have found that the animal prepares its brain for winter by flooding it with a chemical called GABA. This compound calms neuron activity so it doesn’t waste energy producing electrical pulses.
“They kind of anesthetize themselves,” Dr. Brown said.
During the winter, turtles produce unique brainwave patterns, with isolated electrical bursts punctuated by long silences. Much like a turtle, her unconscious Covid patient produces short bursts of electrical activity during long periods of silence. And these patients were usually given an anesthetic that mimics GABA.
Dr. Schiff and Dr. Brown proposed that in response to tranquilizers like GABA and the stress of Covid, human neurons shift to a quiet mode that does not require much oxygen to survive. The brain can remain in this state for months even after the sedative has worn off.
“I definitely think it’s an interesting analogy,” said Amanda Bundgaard, a postdoctoral researcher studying turtle brains at the University of Cologne, Germany. However, she warned against pushing the analogy at this point, as there is still much to understand about turtles.
“One thing that might be a bit of a problem is that we don’t know how the turtles will wake up from this,” she said.
After several months in suspended animation, turtles return to normal by replenishing their brains with oxygen. This is surprising because the burst of oxygen should trigger a toxic chemical reaction that kills neurons.
A few the study It suggests that turtles absorb excess oxygen with a chemical called neuroglobin. But many other chemicals can be used to create many lines of defense.
UCLA neuroscientist Martin Monti, who was not involved in the study, said:
In their paper, Dr. Schiff and Dr. Brown suggest that neurologists should check samples of cerebrospinal fluid taken from Covid-19 patients who have regained consciousness. Like turtles, they can release large amounts of neuroglobin to protect their brains.
“It would be a pretty good test of the hypothesis,” Dr. Monty said.
He added that this hypothesis could also lead to new ways to prevent brain tissue from dying after a stroke, heart attack, or traumatic brain injury. , it is possible that neurons become protective of themselves like turtles.
“This could ultimately be the new tool in our toolbox to not only keep patients alive, but to recover as much as possible,” said Dr. Monti.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/07/health/covid-patients-ventilators-consciousness.html
