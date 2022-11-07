Covid patients off ventilators may take weeks to regain consciousness

Dr. Schiff spent 25 years in therapy disturbance of consciousness, baffled by the influx of unconscious Covid patients. It took them weeks, sometimes months, to wake up. Afterwards, however, they usually regained full consciousness and showed no signs of brain damage.

Since then, Dr. Schiff and his colleagues have been trying to understand this strange phenomenon.on monday he paper It suggests an answer. The answer has to do with turtles.

The brains of unconscious Covid patients are very similar to the brains of turtles that winter in ice, says Dr. Schiff and his collaborator Emery Brown, a computational neuroscientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. argued the doctor. A quiet state that lasts for months. Dr. Schiff and Dr. Brown believe that the combination of Covid and sedatives causes similar reactions in people.

If this theory is correct, it may point to new ways to save people from brain damage. This is intentional, not accidental.

“If it’s correct, it will tell us how to better protect and preserve the brain,” Dr. Schiff said.

Dr. Schiff found that his experience was not unusual. Many other neurologists have seen Covid patients take a very long time to wake up.In his March of this year, Dr. Schiff, Dr. Brown and colleagues study Of 795 severe Covid patients with slow recovery at three hospitals in New York City and Boston. In her quarter of patients, it took him more than 10 days from the time he was off the ventilator to follow the doctor’s simple instructions, such as squeezing his fingers. After 23 days, 10% were still unconscious.