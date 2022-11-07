Paxlovid may reduce long-term Covid risk in eligible patients, study finds





People who took the antiviral drug Paxlovid within days of contracting coronavirus were less likely to experience a long Covid months later. new research found. Findings suggest that for older adults who are medically eligible for antiviral medications and those with certain health problems, paxlovid not only reduces the likelihood of hospitalization and death from coronavirus infection, but also reduces long-term suggested to reduce risk. symptoms. “The results are highly provocative and suggest an urgent need for further investigation of antiviral agents and their long-term effects on Covid,” said Michael Peluso, M.D., assistant professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. said. new research. The study, published online without undergoing peer review, does not show whether antiviral drugs benefit other patients, such as those who are younger or who do not have high-risk medical conditions. There is no indication that it will be a cure for Covid itself in the long term. investigated by other researchers.

Researchers analyzed the electronic medical records of 56,340 patients who had at least one risk factor for a severe reaction to coronavirus infection. They found that 9,217 patients who took paxlovid within 5 days of testing positive had more extensive post-Covid symptoms about 90 days later than the 47,123 patients who did not receive antiviral or antibody therapy. They found they were 26% less likely to develop it. The patient is part of the Veterans Health Care System and has tested positive for coronavirus between March 1 and June 30 of this year, a time when the Omicron variant was prevalent. A study found that people who took Paxlovid had a reduced risk of long-term Covid, regardless of their vaccination status or whether they had previously had coronavirus. The study authors and other medical experts said the findings provided additional motivation for medically eligible patients to take paxlovid. immediately infected. Paxlovid has proven effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk Covid patients, but a small proportion of patients “Pax Lovid rebound— recurrence of Covid symptoms or positive test results. Several high-profile rebound cases have added to the concerns, including those involving President Biden and his top Covid adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci. “For those who are already eligible to use paxlovid, the choice is clear,” said senior author of the study, Dr. Ziyad Al Ali. Yes, but there is evidence to suggest that acute-phase paxlobid reduces the risk of serious illness, namely death and hospitalization. The stages also show a reduction in risk.” Al-Aly and Peluso said many medically eligible patients do not have access to or refuse the drug. “This study provides further evidence for treating people with acute Covid-infected with antiviral drugs, especially when there are risk factors for severe outcomes,” Dr. Peluso said.

Most study participants were male, three-quarters were Caucasian, and the average age was about 65, so findings may not apply to all patients. Still, Dr. Al-Aly said that regardless of race, gender, age, or type of previous medical problem, “paxlovid is a good choice in terms of reducing acute-phase risk and reducing post-acute-phase risk. It was actually better to have it than not to have it.” step. “

One explanation for the findings, Dr. Peluso said, relates to the fact that people who become severely ill during the acute phase of infection tend to have longer symptoms or develop new health problems weeks later. . So by allowing patients to avoid hospitalization and other serious early consequences, Paxlovid could prevent post-Covid symptoms “associated with the damage done in the first few weeks of infection,” he said. explained. Another reason that beneficial effects on long-term Covid seem logical, he said, is that “many of the severe Covid risk factors likely overlap with long-term Covid risk factors.” Added. Still, many people who experience only mild symptoms at their first infection develop Covid for a long time, as do those who had no previous risk factors. “Suppressing that virus and reaching out to the immune system in the first place is really like nipping the bud, which may reduce acute and post-acute risks,” Dr. Al-Aly said. There is.” This supports the theory that one of the reasons for the long duration of COVID-19 may be that fragments of the virus remain in the body and activate the immune system. For this study, Dr. Al-Aly, director of research and development at the VA St. Louis Health Care System and a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis, and colleagues evaluated the administration of veterans whose risk factors included: Patient records were evaluated. People over the age of 60, overweight, smokers, have conditions such as cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes. After about 90 days, patients taking paxlovid (3 tablets twice daily for 5 days) developed fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle pain, blood clotting problems, cardiovascular problems, and neurocognitive disorders such as brain fog. For unknown reasons, Dr. Al-Aly said there were no significant differences between paxlovid and non-paxlovid patients for two of his post-Covid problems: new-onset diabetes and cough.

Overall, the study found 2.3 fewer cases of long-term Covid for every 100 patients treated with Paxlovid. Patients with the worst pre-coronavirus health status — those with 5 or more risk factors for experiencing severe Covid illness — experienced the greatest risk reduction with long-term Covid. Patients who received booster doses of the vaccine had lower risk reductions than those who received no vaccine or no booster, he said. Dr. Al-Aly said many additional questions about antivirals need to be investigated, such as whether taking paxlovid for more days or in higher doses would further reduce long-term Covid risk. said that there is Dr Peluso cautioned that the treatment “didn’t completely eliminate post-Covid conditions” in the study, and that his hospital “had early infection and despite antiviral treatment, people who develop Covid long-term”. I have seen cases of As such, he said, “Like vaccination, antiviral treatment during acute infection could be one tool in the arsenal to reduce the risk of post-Covid sequelae, but the problem cannot be fully addressed. unlikely to resolve.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/07/health/paxlovid-long-covid.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos