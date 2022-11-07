The ‘silent killer’ that affects women and men





We hear the term osteoporosis a lot, but many of us have little understanding of what this deadly disease is and how it affects our lives. Relebogile Mabotja spoke with Tereza Hough, CEO of the South African National Osteoporosis Foundation, about how osteoporosis diagnosis and treatment can be approached. Hough said the disease is more common in women, but men can get it, too. 5 million to 6 million South Africans are said to have osteoporosis, yet millions of South Africans are unaware of it. One in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 will experience an osteoporotic fracture in their lifetime. Teréza Hough, CEO, South African National Osteoporosis Foundation Huff says there’s a misconception that only white women get the disease. The myth there is that it is a disease that affects small, elderly white women. Teréza Hough, CEO, South African National Osteoporosis Foundation Hough compares osteoporosis to cholesterol because many patients don’t realize they have osteoporosis until a bone breaks. We call this the silent killer because you can’t feel your bones thinning. Teréza Hough, CEO, South African National Osteoporosis Foundation In addition, osteoporosis can lead to short stature, according to bone density tests available as a way of diagnosing osteoporosis. However, this poses a challenge as machines to diagnose are not easily accessible in South Africa, he said. Dr. Huff advises people to quit smoking and drinking alcohol and increase their intake of calcium. Plus, older people shouldn’t fall, she says, because falling can lead to broken bones. Calcium is important throughout life. About 1/3 of dairy – 1 cup of milk, 1 cup of yogurt, 1 cup of cheese, 1 cup of dairy if lactose intolerant…Vegetables, almonds have a lot of calcium, but more You should not take more than 500-600mg supplement per day. Teresa Huff, CEO of the South African National Osteoporosis Foundation, said: Scroll up to hear the full interview.

