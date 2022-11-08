



STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ultra-processed foods have long been associated with problems like diabetes and high cholesterol, but they’re joining an increasingly serious list of health problems. More than 10% of deaths in Brazil between the ages of 30 and 69 in 2019 were attributed to highly processed foods, according to a new study led by the University of São Paulo, with a total of 57,000 people in the country suffering from early childhood cancer. is dead Researchers studyPublished in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. “UPF (ultra-processed food) consumption is associated with many disease outcomes, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, some cancers and other diseases, and is associated with premature preventable mortality among adults in Brazil. It is a serious cause,” he said. Dr. Nilson, a nutrition researcher at the University of Sao Paulo and lead author of the study, said: release. “Reducing UPF consumption to levels seen just 10 years ago could reduce associated premature deaths by 21 percent,” says Nilson. “There is an urgent need for policies that discourage UPF consumption.” While previous studies have sought to understand the health and economic impact of ingredients such as sugar and fat, this study is the first to identify frozen pizza, cakes and sodas as contributing to premature death, Nilsson said. It is believed that research contributes to growing evidence Links consumption of ultra-processed foods to problems such as colorectal cancer and heart disease. “Knowing the deaths attributed to consumption of these foods and modeling how changes in dietary patterns can support more effective food policies may prevent illness and premature death.” Hmm. After taking baseline samples from a nationally representative dietary survey, the researchers used statistical analysis to reduce ultra-processed food intake by 10%, 20%, and 50% within different groups. determined the impact of In this study, consumption of highly processed foods ranged from 13% to 21% of the total diet and accounted for nearly 22% of all preventable noncommunicable disease deaths among adults aged 30 to 69 years. was found to contribute to Ultra-processed foods contain high levels of artificial ingredients and usually contain very few of the total ingredients. Some examples of ultra-processed foods, such as cereals and some breads, can serve as strong sources of fiber, but they can contain high levels of sodium and sugar. Researchers believe in the impact of ultra-processed foods in high-income countries such as the United States and Canada. a larger proportion of the total dietand can be even higher. According to researchers, a 10% to 50% reduction in highly processed food intake could prevent 5,900 to 29,300 premature deaths in Brazil each year. Promoting healthier food choices through public health measures and fiscal and regulatory policies could change overall trends, say the study authors. Tools that help estimate could help design and implement improved food policy options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.silive.com/news/2022/11/study-links-ultra-processed-foods-to-premature-death.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos