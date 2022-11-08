Health
Cancer survivors at higher risk of fractures
- Researchers report that cancer survivors, especially those undergoing chemotherapy, are at increased risk of fractures.
- They say the higher risk can come from osteoporosis, loss of muscle mass and even balance problems.
- They note that fractures can lead to other long-term health problems.
These potential side effects include hearing loss from high-dose chemotherapy, increased risk of stroke from high-dose radiation to the brain, dental problems, early menopause, and infertility.
Researchers used data from 92,431 older adults in the American Cancer Prevention Study II Nutrition Cohort associated with Medicare claims from 1999 to 2017.
Data were analyzed from 15 July 2021 to 3 May 2022.
The researchers compared the time since diagnosis of cancer and the stage at diagnosis, and the risks (individual and combined) of pelvic, radial, and vertebral fractures, compared with adults without a history of cancer. investigated the relevance of
They also examined differences in fracture risk stratified by modifiable behavior, treatment, and cancer type.
Result is,Of the 92,431 participants in the study, 12,943 experienced frailty-related fractures.
Compared with participants with no history of cancer, cancer survivors diagnosed with advanced-stage cancer within five years had the highest risk of fracture.
Researchers reported that the increased risk of fractures in cancer survivors was primarily due to fracture sites in the spine and pelvis.
“Older cancer survivors, particularly those recently diagnosed (<5 years from diagnosis) or those with a history of chemotherapy, are at greater risk of pelvic and vertebral fractures than older people without a history of cancer. was found to be high."
Rees-Punia noted that smoking was also associated with increased risk, and there were some suggestions that physical activity may be associated with reduced fracture risk in cancer survivors.
“Although this paper did not investigate why cancer survivors are at higher risk of fractures, cancer survivors may be at higher risk of fractures due to their higher incidence of osteoporosis and lower muscle mass. Yes, due to balance issues and the unexpected changes in gait associated with chemotherapy.”
Compared to cancer survivors who did not receive chemotherapy, the study found that those who received chemotherapy were more likely to have fractures.
“While we have not studied why cancer survivors who have undergone chemotherapy are at increased risk of fractures, balance problems and unanticipated changes in gait associated with chemotherapy may increase risk.” There is,” she said.
Rees-Punia says cancer survivors should try to meet American Cancer Society physical activity
Dr. Thomas BuchholzHe is the medical director of Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center in San Diego and a physician at the Scripps Clinic.
“The strength of this study is that it has a large cohort and robust comparisons,” said Buchholz. “It’s not surprising that we see an increase in fractures in cancer patients, but this study supports the importance of staying healthy and staying in close contact with your doctor.”
“The disease itself can spread to the bones, predisposing them to related fractures,” he added. It is treated with therapy, which can impair bone health, and chemotherapy can also affect bone health.
According to Rees-Punia, the most important thing people with cancer should know is that fractures, especially those of the pelvis and spine, are more than just fractures.
“Pelvic and spinal fractures can cause many problems down the road, including high medical costs, limited mobility and, as some studies suggest, an increased risk of premature death.” she said.
She said it’s important to understand what factors may be associated with reduced fracture risk in cancer survivors.
“Our study suggests that fracture prevention programs for survivors may include smoking cessation programs and referrals to physical activity by cancer movement experts,” said Rees-Punia. said.
The study’s findings are important because cancer survivors living in the United States are projected to rise to 26 million by 2040, she added.
“Research like this explores ways cancer survivors can improve their quality of life after diagnosis,” Rees-Punia said at a press conference.
