Science Proven: To Light Up the Dance Floor, Raise the Base

Electronic music lovers know the drill. But to what extent is this a conscious reaction?

The researchers took a closer look at the relationship between bass frequencies and dance thanks to experiments conducted during real electronic music concerts.

The results, published Monday in the journal Current Biology, showed that participants danced almost 12 percent more when researchers introduced a very low-frequency bass. This was not heard by the dancers.

“We didn’t know when the change happened, but it was driving them,” McMaster University neuroscientist David Cameron, who led the study, told AFP.

The results confirm a special relationship between bass and dance that has never been scientifically proven.

Cameron, a trained drummer, says that people who attend electronic music concerts “like to feel the bass very strong” and tend to play it very loud.

But they are not alone.

In many cultures and traditions around the world, “it tends to be the lower register instruments, such as bass guitars and bass drums, that give the musical pulse” and move humans.

“What we didn’t know is that we can actually get people to dance more on the bass?” Cameron said.

The experiment took place in a Canadian building known as LIVElab, which doubles as a concert hall and laboratory.

About 60 out of 130 people who went to see a concert by the electronic music duo Orphyx wore motion-sensing headbands that monitor their dance moves.

During the concert, the researchers intermittently turned on and off speakers that reproduced very low frequencies.

Questionnaires filled out by concertgoers confirmed that no sound could be detected. This allowed the researchers to isolate the influence of the bass and avoid other factors such as dancers responding to popular parts of the song.

“I was impressed with the effect,” Cameron said.

According to his theory, even if not detected, low-pitched sounds stimulate the body’s sensory systems, such as the skin and vestibular system, more commonly known as the inner ear.

These systems are very closely related to the motor system that governs movement, but in an intuitive way that bypasses the frontal cortex.

He compares it to how the body keeps its lungs breathing and heart beating.

“It’s below the level of consciousness.”

Cameron said the research team believes stimulation of these systems “provides a little boost to the motor system, which adds a little energy and vitality to real-world movements.”

He hopes to test this hypothesis in future experiments.

Why humans dance remains a mystery.

“I’ve always been interested in rhythm, especially what it is that makes us want to move,” he says of dance’s particular If you don’t have the functionality.

Most theories revolve around the idea of ​​social cohesion.

“When you tune in to people, you tend to feel a little more connected with them afterwards,” Cameron said.

“Making music together makes us feel better together as a group, and we can work better as a group, be more efficient, and be more peaceful.”

