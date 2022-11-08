Vaccine reliability has dropped significantly since the start of the pandemic, study suggests





New research suggests that despite the success of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, vaccine reliability has declined significantly since the start of the pandemic. Researchers at the University of Portsmouth conducted two anonymous surveys in the winter of 2019 and 2022 to explore people’s attitudes towards vaccination and factors that may underpin hesitation and refusal. By comparing responses from more than 1,000 adults overall, we found that the post-pandemic group had significantly lower confidence in vaccines than the pre-pandemic group. Papers published in medical journals vaccination, revealed that nearly one in four participants reported a decline in self-confidence since 2020. This was observed regardless of participants’ age, gender, religious beliefs, education and ethnicity. Vaccine hesitance is not a new phenomenon, but COVID-19 vaccines face a certain hostility despite overwhelming scientific evidence regarding their safety and efficacy.

This is not only among conspiracy theorists, but also among those who don’t consider themselves “anti-vaxxers” and have supported other vaccination campaigns in the past.”

Dr. Alessandro Siani, Vice-Chancellor of the Department of Biological Sciences, University of Portsmouth (Student) Participants were asked how much they agreed with statements such as: the vaccine is safe

I think the vaccine should be compulsory

I believe that vaccination will help other people’s health

Vaccines are essential to our health and well-being In both studies, participants with religious beliefs were significantly more reluctant to vaccinate than atheists and agnostics, and individuals of black and Asian backgrounds were more likely to be vaccinated than those of white ethnicity. was also hesitant. However, gender did not show an association with vaccine reliability. Although these overall trends were largely similar between the two studies, some notable changes were observed in the post-pandemic studies. For example, the analysis showed that middle-aged participants were significantly more anxious about being vaccinated than younger groups in 2019, whereas this was not the case in the 2022 survey. “This may be because COVID-19 infection is notorious for having more serious consequences in older patients,” added Dr. Siani. “Infected young people rarely experience severe symptoms leading to hospitalization or death, so many may be complacent and not feel the need to be vaccinated. “They may have been more vigilant, more appreciative of the consequences of the infection and of the protection offered by the vaccine.” While providing valuable insight into how the pandemic has affected public perceptions of vaccination, this study is not without limitations. The original study was designed as an independent study, so a different group of people had to be sampled in 2022. Dr. Siani explains: Of the responses provided by two different cohorts, they should be interpreted with a grain of salt. “However, this study is consistent with other observations that suggest that faith in vaccines may become yet another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.” sauce: Journal reference: Siani, A & Tranter, A., (2022) Is faith in vaccines an unexpected victim of the COVID-19 pandemic?. vaccination. doi.org/10.1016/j.vaccine.2022.10.061.

