



MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WSFA) – Flu season is in full swing this year. A significant number of people are now testing positive for the flu. The national hospitalization rate for the virus is at its highest level in a decade. Alabama is one of three states with “very high” levels of flu-like illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Alabama Department of Public Health Flu Surveillance Map shows “significant flu” activity in every county in the state. US CDC influenza map (contribution) ADPH’s Dr. Wes Stubblefield said: Health experts say flu season has arrived early and it could be worse than we’ve seen in years, which Stubblefield said was a concern. “With COVID-19 still circulating, with high levels of influenza prevalent, people will end up in hospitals,” Stubblefield said. According to ADPH, 274 people were hospitalized with the flu as of Friday. Forty-five were admitted to her ICU, three with both the flu and her COVID-19. The Alabama Hospital Association is concerned that patients could quickly overwhelm the state’s healthcare system. “This is not a crisis situation, but if COVID and flu spiked in the winter, it could certainly become a crisis situation,” said Deputy Director Dan Howard. The Hospital Association and ADPH encourage people to help themselves and themselves. They are said to be vaccinated. “Use common sense. If you’re sick, stay home. Handwashing and other things that mitigate the spread of the virus are always encouraged,” Howard said. “Be aware that there is a lot going on right now, and be vigilant,” says Stubblefield. Flu vaccines do not provide 100% protection against influenza, but they can reduce symptoms. There are also drugs that can reduce the effect. If you think you have the flu, see your doctor and get tested. sign up for WSFA Newsletter Get the latest local news and breaking alerts by email. Copyright 2022 WSFA. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsfa.com/2022/11/08/cdc-alabama-among-states-with-very-high-flu-activity/

