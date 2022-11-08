Unusually severe flu activity among children in Alabama





Dothan, Alabama (WTVY) – Alabama-wide pediatric leaders are warning families of unusually high and severe flu activity across the state, especially in children. “This is the highest influenza activity seen early in the season since the 2009 influenza A/H1N1 pandemic,” said a pediatrician and district medical officer at the Alabama Public Health Department. reported Wes Stubblefield, MD, MPH, FAAP. Pediatric outpatient clinics, fresh out of the pandemic, understaffed and facing daily drug shortages, are bearing the brunt of the outbreak. “Flu outpatient numbers increased more than 10-fold between September and October, and showed no signs of slowing down in the first five days of November,” said an outpatient pediatrician in Enterprise, Alabama. Yes, the Alabama Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “The highest number of flu-like illness outpatients is among young people aged 5 to he 24.” At the USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Mobile, the number of positive flu cases increased from 51 in September to 745 in October and 138 in the first three days of November alone. This rapid spread of influenza has also led to a surge in hospitalizations for children. At USA Health, more children are hospitalized for influenza than for respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV). A similar increase was seen at the Children of Alabama in Birmingham. “In recent weeks, Children of Alabama has seen a surge in hospital admissions for children critically ill with influenza and its associated complications,” said Professor of Pediatrics and Children’s Pediatric Critical Care Research. Program Director Michele Kong, M.D., said: “These include patients who require ventilation or are severe enough to require ECMO (cardiopulmonary bypass) support. We encourage families to take the flu virus seriously and ensure that children and young people I strongly urge you to ensure that you are protected by Influenza usually resolves on its own, but can cause serious complications in people of all ages, especially young children. Hospitalization can be due to dehydration and difficulty breathing, but can also be due to myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), respiratory failure, or encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). Every year, an average of 150 children across the United States die from the flu. But 2009 was the last time early flu activity was this severe, with her pediatric death toll reaching 282. On Thursday, the CDC announced the first flu-related childhood death of the season. But pediatricians warn that the data are often weeks behind and may underestimate the number of flu-related deaths. Unlike many respiratory viruses, including RSV, there are very specific actions families can take to protect their children from influenza, primarily vaccination. Benjamin Estrada, MD, FAAP, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at USA Health, urged families in Alabama to take immediate steps to prevent influenza transmission. Flu vaccinations for everyone over the age of 6 months, hand washing, wearing a mask in crowded environments, or wearing a mask when someone is sick at home are effective. ” For more information on how to get the flu vaccine for your family, contact your pediatrician, family doctor, or county health department. subscribe News 4 Newsletter Get the latest local news and weather directly to your email every morning.Download to get instant notifications on News 4’s top stories mobile app. Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

