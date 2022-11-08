Type 2 diabetes drug semaglutide may help adolescents lose weight

A new study finds that weight-loss drugs may help adolescents significantly reduce their BMI.

A drug called semaglutide is currently approved only for adults with obesity or obesity-related health conditions.

It works as an appetite suppressant, reducing caloric intake and leading to weight loss. A new study suggests that semaglutide, a drug for treating obesity and type 2 diabetes, is as effective in obese adolescents as it is in obese adults. The drug is injected once a week and is used under the brand name of Ozempic When Wegs. of studywas published in New England Journal of Medicine Last week, obese adolescents who took the drug and practiced the lifestyle intervention found their body mass index (BMI) decreased by 16% within 68 weeks. The drug has also led to improvements in cardiometabolic health problems. Semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 analogue, is currently only approved for adults with obesity or obesity-related health conditions. It works as an appetite suppressant, reducing caloric intake and leading to weight loss. The researchers say the new findings shed light on a promising new treatment option for obese adolescents. childhood obesity rate Soaring. “We hope this will be a real breakthrough. More research is needed to back up its effectiveness, and we hope more insurance companies will cover it.” Dr. Gina PosnerHe is a board-certified pediatrician at Memorial Care Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California.

Researchers compared the efficacy of semaglutide to placebo in 201 obese adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. In this study, 134 of the participants received 2.4 mg semaglutide subcutaneously once weekly and adhered to the lifestyle intervention for 68 weeks. Of all participants, 67 received placebo and adhered to the lifestyle intervention for 68 weeks. After the treatment period, the research team followed the participants’ health status for an additional seven weeks. They found that those who took semaglutide had a 16.1% decrease in BMI compared to their baseline BMI. Those who took placebo had a slight increase in BMI. Additionally, 73% of those taking semaglutide lost at least 5% of their body weight compared to 18% of those taking placebo. We also experienced improvements in various cardiometabolic risk factors, including lipids, cholesterol, triglycerides, waist circumference, and glycated hemoglobin levels. People who take semaglutide and experience weight loss also report an improved quality of life. As in adults, the most common side effect of semaglutide in adolescents was gastrointestinal problems, although symptoms were mild and short-lived. The benefits of semaglutide were far greater than other weight-loss drugs approved for obese adolescents, according to the researchers. However, no other trials have yet compared semaglutide with other weight-loss drugs for adolescents.

Current guidelines for obese youth recommend multiple lifestyle interventions. research In general, once obesity occurs, lifestyle interventions have proven more difficult to achieve long-term weight loss results. If adolescents are unable to meet their weight loss goals through lifestyle interventions, medications are available, but options are limited. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved three weight-loss drugs for obese adolescents: liraglutide (Victoza), orlistat (Alli, Xenical), and phentermine-topiramate (Qsymia). “Besides lifestyle interventions, there are not many other options, except for drugs that are only used for very specific medical indications,” he said. Dr. Daniel GanjanPediatrician at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California.

Posner said that while the results were interesting, the study was not conducted in an ethnically diverse population and the drug had not been adequately tested in adolescents with type 2 diabetes, so caution should be exercised. says it needs to be interpreted. “Further research in these groups is needed, but ultimately it may be of some help to obese adolescents who are really struggling to lose weight. Ganjian says it’s refreshing to hear that scientists may have discovered a new treatment that works. This could bring us one step closer to tackling the obesity epidemic, he adds. Further research is needed to understand side effects and drug efficacy in different ethnic groups. “Scientists will then be able to study this drug further and prescribe better next-generation drugs,” said Ganjian.