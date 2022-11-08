Health
Type 2 diabetes drug semaglutide may help adolescents lose weight
- A new study finds that weight-loss drugs may help adolescents significantly reduce their BMI.
- A drug called semaglutide is currently approved only for adults with obesity or obesity-related health conditions.
- It works as an appetite suppressant, reducing caloric intake and leading to weight loss.
A new study suggests that semaglutide, a drug for treating obesity and type 2 diabetes, is as effective in obese adolescents as it is in obese adults.
The drug is injected once a week and is used under the brand name of Ozempic When Wegs.
of studywas published in New England Journal of Medicine Last week, obese adolescents who took the drug and practiced the lifestyle intervention found their body mass index (BMI) decreased by 16% within 68 weeks.
The drug has also led to improvements in cardiometabolic health problems.
Semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 analogue, is currently only approved for adults with obesity or obesity-related health conditions. It works as an appetite suppressant, reducing caloric intake and leading to weight loss.
The researchers say the new findings shed light on a promising new treatment option for obese adolescents. childhood obesity rate Soaring.
“We hope this will be a real breakthrough. More research is needed to back up its effectiveness, and we hope more insurance companies will cover it.” Dr. Gina PosnerHe is a board-certified pediatrician at Memorial Care Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California.
Researchers compared the efficacy of semaglutide to placebo in 201 obese adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.
In this study, 134 of the participants received 2.4 mg semaglutide subcutaneously once weekly and adhered to the lifestyle intervention for 68 weeks. Of all participants, 67 received placebo and adhered to the lifestyle intervention for 68 weeks.
After the treatment period, the research team followed the participants’ health status for an additional seven weeks.
They found that those who took semaglutide had a 16.1% decrease in BMI compared to their baseline BMI. Those who took placebo had a slight increase in BMI.
Additionally, 73% of those taking semaglutide lost at least 5% of their body weight compared to 18% of those taking placebo.
We also experienced improvements in various cardiometabolic risk factors, including lipids, cholesterol, triglycerides, waist circumference, and glycated hemoglobin levels.
People who take semaglutide and experience weight loss also report an improved quality of life.
As in adults, the most common side effect of semaglutide in adolescents was gastrointestinal problems, although symptoms were mild and short-lived.
The benefits of semaglutide were far greater than other weight-loss drugs approved for obese adolescents, according to the researchers.
However, no other trials have yet compared semaglutide with other weight-loss drugs for adolescents.
Current guidelines for obese youth recommend multiple lifestyle interventions. research In general, once obesity occurs, lifestyle interventions have proven more difficult to achieve long-term weight loss results.
If adolescents are unable to meet their weight loss goals through lifestyle interventions, medications are available, but options are limited.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved three weight-loss drugs for obese adolescents: liraglutide (Victoza), orlistat (Alli, Xenical), and phentermine-topiramate (Qsymia).
“Besides lifestyle interventions, there are not many other options, except for drugs that are only used for very specific medical indications,” he said. Dr. Daniel GanjanPediatrician at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California.
Posner said that while the results were interesting, the study was not conducted in an ethnically diverse population and the drug had not been adequately tested in adolescents with type 2 diabetes, so caution should be exercised. says it needs to be interpreted.
“Further research in these groups is needed, but ultimately it may be of some help to obese adolescents who are really struggling to lose weight.
Ganjian says it’s refreshing to hear that scientists may have discovered a new treatment that works.
This could bring us one step closer to tackling the obesity epidemic, he adds.
Further research is needed to understand side effects and drug efficacy in different ethnic groups.
“Scientists will then be able to study this drug further and prescribe better next-generation drugs,” said Ganjian.
A new study finds that the obesity and type 2 diabetes drug semaglutide is as effective in obese adolescents as it is in obese adults. The researchers say the new findings shed light on a promising new treatment option for obese adolescents.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/type-2-diabetes-drug-semaglutide-may-help-adolescents-lose-weight
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Type 2 diabetes drug semaglutide may help adolescents lose weight
- Another Bollywood Biggie targets Tollywood in a big way
- Julia Fox goes bold in cutout bra dress and silver hair at CFDA Awards – Footwear News
- Prime Minister Modi salutes the nation; Hail the Sikh Gurus for their noble teachings
- Unusually severe flu activity among children in Alabama
- Trump freaks out Republicans with threat to announce 2024 candidacy before Election Day
- When will the world end the criminal behavior of turkeys?
- Children’s Wisconsin believes RSV has peaked in the region
- Holger Rune is the new baby of men’s tennis
- Dementia plunges by almost a third among older US adults, according to RAND
- Emirates introduces the 4-class Airbus A380
- Actor Matthew McConaughey Joins Effort To Buy Commanders – OutKick