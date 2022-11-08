‘Significant’ decline in dementia rates partly due to higher education level: study





(Credit: Halfpoint Images / Getty Images) prevalence of dementia According to a new study published in the journal on Monday, there was a 30% decline in older Americans between 2000 and 2016. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Overall, researchers at the nonprofit RAND Corp. found that the prevalence of dementia has declined significantly in the U.S. elderly population since 2000, from 12.2% in 2000 to 2016. decreased to 8.5%. The gap in dementia prevalence between men and women has narrowed, and inequalities in education, income, and between racial and ethnic groups, especially among men, have decreased. During the study period, the prevalence of dementia was higher in women than in men, but the difference narrowed during that time. The decline was greater for women, from 13.6% to 9.7%. “Although we don’t know exactly why the prevalence of dementia has declined, the trend is good news for America’s older adults and the systems that support them,” said lead author of the study Peter Hudmiet, a RAND economist in a release. “This decline could help ease the expected strain on families, nursing homes and other support systems as America’s population ages.” According to the authors, the economic cost of dementia is estimated at $200 billion annually in the US and $600 billion worldwide, making it the most expensive of all medical conditions. In 2021, approximately 6.2 million US adults age 65 and older had dementia. As age is the greatest risk factor for dementia, increasing life expectancy would increase the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias from 50 million to 150 million worldwide by 2050. It is projected to increase significantly to millions of people. The researchers found that education was a “very strong” predictor of dementia, with the average level of education increasing significantly during the study period. Education rates alone explained a 40% decrease in dementia prevalence in men and a 20% decrease in women. The number of male college graduates surveyed increased from 21.5% in 2000 to 33.7% in 2016, and the percentage of female college graduates increased from 12.3% to 23% in 2016. Changes in factors such as age, race, ethnicity, and cardiovascular risk factors were less important in determining dementia prevalence. The authors say the results suggest that the prevalence of dementia will continue to decline as the level of education among younger generations of the US population continues to rise. Changes in dementia rates by age have important implications for projected prevalence and costs, including long-term care payments by families, insurance companies, and governments. “Bridging educational gaps between racial and ethnic groups can be a powerful tool for reducing health inequalities in general, and dementia in particular. This is an important public health policy goal. is,” the authors write. The National Bureau of Economic Research, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the Dutch Research Network on Pensions, Aging and Retirement contributed to this study and were supported by a grant from the National Institute on Aging.

