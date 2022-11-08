Cholesterol and diabetes medications may reduce ri





Regular use of drugs to lower cholesterol and control type 2 diabetes may reduce the risk of the age-related degenerative eye disease known as AMD, is available. Discover pooled data analysis of evidence, British Journal of Ophthalmology. Results show that these common drugs are associated with a lower prevalence of AMD (age-related macular degeneration) in the European population. AMD is the leading cause of severe visual impairment in older adults in high-income countries. In Europe alone, 67 million people currently have the condition, and new cases are expected to surge in the coming decades as the population ages. AMD affects central vision and the ability to see details. A variety of aging-related genetic and environmental factors are thought to trigger AMD, but the best way to prevent or slow the progression of AMD is still unclear. Previously published research suggests that drugs that lower cholesterol, control diabetes, and reduce inflammation may help reduce the risk of developing AMD, but these findings are in part contradictory and based on a small number of participants. To circumvent these problems, the researchers compared the results of 14 population- and hospital-based studies of 38,694 people in France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Russia, and the United Kingdom. pooled. These studies are part of the European Eye Epidemiology (E3) Consortium, a collaborative pan-European network whose primary aim is to develop and analyze large pooled datasets to improve the efficacy of ocular diseases and blindness. is to deepen the understanding of All participants were over the age of 50 and were taking at least one of the following types of medications: Controls diabetes, including insulin. Reduce inflammation, except steroids. Levodopa used to treat movement disorders caused by neurodegenerative diseases. The prevalence of AMD ranged from 12% to 64.5% (9332 total cases) across the included studies, whereas the prevalence of advanced (late stage) AMD ranged from 0.5% to 35.5% (951 total cases). was. Pooled data analysis showed that cholesterol-lowering drugs or diabetes-controlling drugs reduced the prevalence of all types of AMD by 15% and 22%, respectively, after considering factors that may have influenced them. showed that it is related to No such association was found with any of the other types of drugs, nor particularly with advanced AMD, although such cases were relatively rare, the researchers note. Their study is the first large-scale pooled data analysis of its kind, using individual-level data from a variety of population-based and hospital-based studies, the researchers emphasize. “However, more longitudinal data are needed to confirm our findings. You can’t,’ they warn. However, the findings may indicate a key role for metabolic processes in the development of AMD, which could provide potential new therapeutic avenues and influence public health messages. they suggest. “Our research suggests regular consumption of [lipid lowering] Also, antidiabetic drugs are associated with a reduction in the prevalence of AMD in the general population. Given that these agents may interfere with pathophysiological pathways associated with AMD, this may help advance our understanding of AMD pathogenesis,” they conclude. journal British Journal of Ophthalmology Survey method meta-analysis Research theme people article title Association between lipid-lowering and antidiabetic drugs and age-related macular degeneration: a meta-analysis in Europeans. Article publication date November 7, 2022

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! EurekAlert! is not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted. Use of information by contributors or via the EurekAlert system.

