Study shows SARS-CoV-2 virus can cause heart attacks up to a year after infection

The detrimental toxic effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, on various organs of the body are not known, but scientists at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, USA, have determined the toxic effects of the virus. I discovered the mechanism behind it. To heart tissue, which can cause heart attack and heart failure.

Previous studies have shown that infected patients coronavirus I was at risk of heart tissue inflammation for at least a year after a negative test result. Patients may develop inflammation of the heart tissue, which can result in blood clots, arrhythmias, stroke, heart attack, or heart failure.

The findings, based on studies with fruit fly and mouse heart cells, are published in Nature Communications Biology.

Scientists have developed vaccines and drugs to reduce the severity of the Covid-19 disease, but the treatments are said to protect the heart and other organs from damage, even with mild Covid-19 infections. is not limited.

Scientists have used drugs to reverse the toxic effects of SARS-CoV-2 viral proteins on the heart.

“Our research shows that each individual SARS-CoV-2 protein can cause significant damage to specific tissues in the body, as has been found in other viruses like HIV and Zika. It’s the same thing. PTI Quoting senior author Zhe Han.

“To treat patients in the long term, we first need to understand the mechanisms behind the causes of disease. By identifying these processes of damage in each tissue, we can test drugs to reduce this damage. We can see if it can be reversed, a promising drug that can then be further tested in clinical studies,” Han said.

Last year, Han and his team identified the most virulent SARS-CoV-2 protein in a study using fruit flies and human cells. They found that the drug selinexor reduced the toxicity of one of these proteins, but not the other one, known as Nsp6.

Next, the study found that the Nsp6 protein hijacks the cells of the Drosophila heart to turn on the glycolysis process, allowing the cells to burn the sugar glucose for energy. uses fatty acids as an energy source, but when heart failure occurs, these cells attempt to repair damaged tissue, so they switch to sugar metabolism.

Researchers also Nsp6 protein Studies show that it caused additional damage by destroying the cells’ powerhouses called mitochondria, which produce energy from sugar metabolism.

The team then used the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG) to block sugar metabolism in fruit fly and mouse heart cells. They found that the drug reduced heart and mitochondrial damage caused by the Nsp6 viral protein, the study said.

“So we thought this drug metabolism By shutting off the virus’ energy supply and eliminating the fragments needed for replication, it returns the heart to the state it was in before the infection adversely affected the virus,” Han said.

Fortunately, 2DG is cheap and routinely used in laboratory studies, researchers say. Although 2DG has not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for the disease, the drug is currently undergoing clinical trials in India as a treatment for COVID-19, the study said.

“This study, elucidating the Nsp6 protein pathway, will allow us to improve targeted therapies for future research, with the ultimate goal of reversing further heart damage in these patients.”