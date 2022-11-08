Raise the bass to make people dance, study finds





The experiment was conducted in Canada (representative image: Unsplash) A study conducted by scientists at McMaster University found that music that makes people move tends to be rich in low-frequency sounds, and bass instruments usually provide the musical pulse that people dance to. Researchers have taken a closer look at the relationship between bass frequencies and dance thanks to experiments conducted during actual electronic music concerts. Results published in the journal on Monday biology todayshowed that participants danced almost 12% more when the researchers introduced a very low frequency bass – inaudible to the dancers. “They didn’t know when these changes happened, but that was what drove them,” McMaster University neuroscientist David Cameron, who led the study, told AFP. said. The results confirm a special relationship between bass and dance that has never been scientifically proven. heartbeat of music A trained drummer, Cameron says that people who attend electronic music concerts “like to feel the bass very strong” and tend to play it very loud. But they are not alone. In many cultures and traditions around the world, it is the lower register instruments, such as bass guitars and bass drums, that tend to give the beat of music what drives humans. “What we didn’t know is that we can actually get people to dance more on the bass?” Cameron said. The experiment took place in a Canadian building known as LIVElab, which doubles as a concert hall and laboratory. About 60 out of 130 people who went to see a concert by the electronic music duo Orphyx wore motion-sensing headbands that monitor their dance moves. During the concert, the researchers intermittently turned on and off speakers that reproduced very low frequencies. Questionnaires filled out by concertgoers confirmed that no sound could be detected. This allowed the researchers to isolate the influence of the bass and avoid other factors such as dancers responding to popular parts of the song. Featured video of the day ‘Benefits of Doubt’: Supreme Court order seeking release of 3 rape-murder convicts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/science/turn-up-the-bass-to-get-people-dancing-research-finds-3500673 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos