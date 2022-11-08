DRDO drug can treat heart damage caused by Covid protein, study finds

specific proteins in SARS-CoV-2The virus that causes COVID-19 is associated with heart tissue damage, according to researchers at the University of Maryland. A drug known as 2DG was then used to reverse the cardiotoxic effects caused by that protein.

The oral drug 2DG was created in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. DRDOThe SARS-CoV-2 virus requires the breakdown of glucose, or glycolysis, to generate energy. The drug stops the virus from multiplying and interferes with glycolysis.

According to this study, people infected with COVID-19 have a significantly increased risk of experiencing heart failure, stroke, arrhythmia, blood clots, heart attack, and inflammation of the heart muscle for at least a year after infection.

The toxic effects of SARS-CoV-2 viral proteins on the heart were then reversed by scientists at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, USA.

"Our research shows that each individual SARS-CoV-2 protein can cause significant damage to specific tissues in the body, as has been found in other viruses like HIV and Zika.

After working with fruit fly and mouse heart cells, they published their findings in Nature Communications Biology.

Despite the fact that researchers around the world have rapidly created vaccines and drugs to reduce the severity of the COVID-19 disease, the study suggests that these treatments could damage the heart and other organs. It turns out that even minor injuries do not protect against harm that can be caused. infection.

“To treat patients in the long term, we first need to understand the mechanisms behind the causes of disease. By identifying these processes of damage in each tissue, we can test drugs to reduce this damage. We can see if it can be reversed, a promising drug that can then be further tested in clinical studies,” Han said.

Last year, in a study using fruit flies and human cells, Han and his team discovered the most harmful SARS-CoV-2 proteins. According to the study, they found that the drug Selinexor reduced the toxicity of one of these proteins, but not the other protein known as Nsp6.

A recent study found that Nsp6 was the SARS-CoV-2 protein that caused the most damage to the fly heart.

The researchers then found that the Nsp6 protein directs Drosophila heart cells to activate the glycolysis process, allowing the cells to burn the sugar glucose for energy. Normally, fatty acids are used as an energy source, but when heart failure occurs, these cells try to repair damaged tissue, so they switch to sugar metabolism.

The Nsp6 protein, which disrupts the mitochondria, the cell’s powerhouses that produce energy from sugar metabolism, was also found by researchers to cause additional harm.

The team then used the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose to prevent sugar metabolism in fruit fly and mouse heart cells (2DG). According to research, they found that the drug reduced the harm done to the heart and mitochondria by the Nsp6 viral protein.

“We know that some viruses hijack the cellular machinery of infected animals to alter their metabolism and steal their energy sources, so SARS-CoV-2 is doing the same. Viruses are more viruses using by-products of sugar metabolism as building blocks,” Han said.

“So we predict that the drug, which restores the heart’s metabolism to its pre-infection state, will adversely affect the virus by shutting off its energy supply and eliminating the fragments needed for replication,” added Han. rice field.

Fortunately, researchers say 2DG is inexpensive and frequently used in laboratory studies. Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved 2DG to treat the disease, studies show that the drug is currently undergoing clinical trials in India for the treatment of COVID-19.

“Too many Americans who have recovered from COVID end up with dangerous heart conditions weeks or months later. Mark T. Gladwin, Vice President for Health Affairs, Rand University, said. .

“This study, elucidating the Nsp6 protein pathway, will allow us to improve targeted therapies for future research, with the ultimate goal of reversing further heart damage in these patients.”

