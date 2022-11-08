Heart-damaging SARS-CoV-2 protein found





Researchers have discovered how specific proteins of SARS-CoV-2 damage heart tissue in laboratory models. The group then used the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG) to reverse the protein’s toxic effects on the heart. The team hails from the Center for Precision Disease Modeling at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM). Their findings, based on studies with fruit fly and mouse heart cells, communication biology, a Nature journal. People infected with COVID-19 have a significantly higher risk of developing myocardial inflammation, arrhythmias, blood clots, stroke, heart attack, and heart failure for at least a year after infection than people who are not infected. infected with a virus. Vaccines and medicines have rapidly emerged to reduce the severity of COVID-19 disease, but these treatments cannot protect the heart and other organs from damage caused by minor infections. “To treat patients long-term, we first need to understand the mechanisms responsible for the disease. This is similar to what has been found in other viruses such as HIV and Zika.Director of UMSOM’s Center for Precision Disease Modeling. Last year, Han and his research team Identify the most virulent SARS-CoV-2 proteinss in studies with Drosophila and human cells. They found that the drug selinexor reduced the toxicity of one of these proteins, but not the other one, known as Nsp6. Their latest study found Nsp6 to be the most virulent SARS-CoV-2 protein in the fly heart. Next, they determined that the Nsp6 protein initiates the glycolytic process, allowing cells to burn the sugar glucose for energy. As these cells attempt to repair damaged tissue, they switch to sugar metabolism. The team then used the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG) to block sugar metabolism in fruit fly and mouse heart cells. They found that the drug reduced heart and mitochondrial damage caused by the Nsp6 viral protein. “We know that some viruses hijack the cellular machinery of infected animals to alter their metabolism and steal their energy sources, so SARS-CoV-2 is doing the same. Viruses can also use the byproducts of sugar metabolism as building blocks to create more viruses. “Therefore, we predict that this drug, which restores the heart’s metabolism to its pre-infection state, will adversely affect the virus by shutting off its energy supply and eliminating fragments necessary for replication.” Fortunately, 2DG is cheap and routinely used in laboratory studies, researchers say. Although 2DG has not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for any disease, the drug is currently undergoing clinical trials in India as a treatment for COVID-19. “Too many Americans who have recovered from COVID are going to have dangerous heart disease in the weeks or months to come. said Mark T. Gladwin, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President for Medical Affairs. Dean, UMSOM, Baltimore, Maryland. “This study, which elucidates the pathway of the Nsp6 protein, could lead to improved therapeutics that could be targeted for future research, with the ultimate goal of reversing further heart damage in these patients.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insideprecisionmedicine.com/coronavirus-2/sars-cov-2-protein-that-damages-heart-found/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]zWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos