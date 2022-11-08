Health
New VA study finds paxlovid may reduce long-term COVID risk
It is well documented that paxlovid (a five-day course of Pfizer’s antiviral medication) can reduce the risk of hospitalization in COVID-19 patients who are likely to develop severe disease.
Now, Veterans Health Administration researchers have found that taking medication may reduce the risk of developing COVID later. new research This was posted online this weekend and has not yet been peer reviewed.
“We’ve known for a long time that Paxlovid reduces the risk of serious problems,” he says. Dr. Ziyad Al AliHe is the Director of Research and Development for the VA St. Louis Healthcare System and co-author of this study.
The drug has been available in the United States for almost a year and is provided free of charge by the federal government. Pharmacies nationwideA prescription is required and should be started within 5 days of symptom onset in patients with COVID-19.
Less virus, less COVID longer?
In this study, prolonged COVID was defined as developing one or more symptoms, such as heart problems, blood disorders, fatigue, and difficulty breathing, one to three months after testing positive. According to these measures, the patient who took paxlovid was 26% less likely to develop her long-term COVID.
To arrive at this finding, the researchers had to test positive for COVID-19 between March and June 2022 and at least One risk factor for serious diseaseThey compared the health outcomes of 9,000 patients who took paxlobid early in their illness and 47,000 who did not.
The benefits of taking paxlovid don’t just apply to unvaccinated people. The study found that the risk of
This study is a preprint, meaning it was published before being reviewed and scrutinized by outside researchers. But an expert not involved in the study told NPR that the findings make sense given how Paxlovid works.
Antiviral drugs stop viruses from replicating inside cells. “We know that one of the key factors predicting the prolongation of COVID is the detectable virus in the bloodstream at the time of infection.” Dr. Peter ChinhongAn infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco wrote in an email: “Therefore, it stands to reason that interventions that prevent the virus from making more copies of itself will lead to a lower risk of COVID in the long term.”
Previous studies have shown that paxlovid reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. “Because the trigger for long-term COVID is acute infection with SARS-CoV-2, anything that reduces the severity of this infection, whether paxlovid or other antiviral treatments, will reduce the risk of long-term COVID. It makes intuitive sense to do so.” Dr. Paul Sacksan infectious disease doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, wrote in an email.
Starting point
Still, experts believe the study is just a starting point for exploring potential uses for paxlovid. VA studies are observational studies based on data entered in patient health records and, in Sax’s view, ” [long COVID] This diagnosis makes definitive conclusions from this study difficult, especially in retrospective reviews.”
But the value of the study is that it points to a promising path for researchers to do more research, he says. Dr. Monica Gandhi, Infectious Diseases Physician at UCSF. “It’s hypothesizing,” she says, “It’s exciting and hopeful. [to think] If you reduce the viral load… it becomes undetectable [early in the illness]possibly preventing post-COVID symptoms altogether” – a theory researchers can pursue, she believes.
Both Sax and Gandhi use additional research, particularly Experimental, randomized controlled trials We are comparing long-term COVID outcomes in patients taking either paxlovid or placebo. The findings of the VA study were also limited by the fact that the participants were predominantly Caucasian males, raising the possibility that the benefits of paxlovid may differ in other patient groups.
Currently, Pax Rovid is License It is indicated for patients with risk factors that increase the risk of developing serious illness, such as being older or having underlying medical conditions. Al-Aly says the long-term reduction in his COVID risk raised in his study suggests that others may also benefit from taking his Paxlovid . However, many of the patients currently infected with COVID-19 were relatively young and healthy prior to contracting COVID-19 and may not have been eligible for Paxlovid when they tested positive. he says.
“Will the use of paxlobid in low-risk populations reduce the risk of acute problems and subsequently of prolonged COVID?” Al-Aly said, “This will be resolved in the coming months. I think it’s a problem that needs to be solved.”
It is also an open question whether higher doses or longer courses of treatment can provide greater benefit.
side effects The patient has suspended the use of the product because it contains nausea and an unpleasant taste. Some prescribers have been ambivalent about the product, with reports that he had a COVID rebound in a Paxlovid patient, relapsing after what appeared to be rest. These are real considerations, he said, Al-Aly, but there are other concerns, such as the reduced risk of hospitalization and death in the acute phase, and the potential for avoiding his long-term COVID-19 treatment months later. should be weighed against the advantages of
Gandhi said that even though the results are preliminary and have not yet been replicated, the results of the study could influence clinicians’ decisions.
“This research prompts me to use [Paxlovid] People over 65 who have been vaccinated and boosted probably have benefits beyond preventing hospitalization,” she says.
