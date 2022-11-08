Diabetes drug, Ozempic, is running out because many people take it wrong to lose weight





Prescription semaglutide, primarily marketed under the brand name Ozempic, is prescribed to help people with diabetes control blood sugar and long-term weight management. However, in recent weeks, the drug has become the subject of controversy as it has gone viral on social media as a weight loss solution, even for those who do not have diabetes. Marketed as a liquid solution administered as a subcutaneous injection, the Ozempic commotion has caused a drug shortage. This poses a serious problem for those who need it. “We’re getting constant calls from patients saying they can’t find them. Jonathan Fialkow, M.D. Chief Population Health Officer and Chief of Cardiology, Baptist Health Miami Cardiovascular Institute“It’s too late for pharmacies. We’re doing everything we can to keep them on their drugs.” No one should take this drug unless prescribed by a doctor who can oversee the treatment. I know it is possible. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Ozempic for use in people with type 2 diabetes in 2017. Ozempic signals the pancreas to produce more insulin. This helps control blood sugar levels and also lowers glucagon, a hormone that raises blood sugar levels. This may lead to weight loss, but Ozempic is not approved for that purpose. Serious side effects of Ozempic include: Diabetic retinopathy (damage to blood vessels in the eye). gallstones; kidney problems, including renal failure; swollen pancreas; increased risk of thyroid cancer; allergic reactions and low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Minor side effects associated with Ozempic include nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and vomiting. Low blood sugar can cause blurred vision, difficulty concentrating, confused thinking, slurred speech, numbness, and drowsiness. “If you lose weight rapidly and don’t start monitoring it, you could faint and break your hip or crack your head,” said Dr. Fialkow. “These drugs should be monitored by a doctor.” The most serious risks may not be well known, as the effects of semaglutide (Ozempic) have not been well studied in the wider population. “Do these people take other medications or have other conditions that may not be safe with Ozempic that have not been studied?” Dr. Fialkou said. “We don’t know enough about their interactions with other drugs. These drugs have their own well-established side effects that we know people experience.” Semaglutide belongs to a class of drugs known as glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and is part of an already established therapy for the management of type 2 diabetes. GLP-1 therapy is recommended early in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and is also associated with weight loss and better management of heart disease. A recent study showed that GLP-1 therapy reduced obesity, a major risk factor for diabetes, in individuals with diabetes and other underlying conditions, including prediabetes (a condition that may lead to the diagnosis of type 2 diabetes). has been shown to be effective in reducing One recent study combined another class of drugs—glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptides (GIPs)—with GLP-1 to form another drug that has not yet become widely available for weight loss. doing. This new drug enables weight loss by increasing incretins, hormones that control hunger.

