Surge in respiratory illness is forcing Wisconsin children to adjust

As respiratory diseases continue to surge, children’s wisconsin are rescheduling wellness visits at clinics and contacting other hospitals as viable locations for teenage older patients.

Hospitals treat 45 to 60 patients with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) every day, so beds and clinics for children with breathing difficulties should be prioritized. To put that into perspective, the hospital has about 12 beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, Dr. Reiner Gedadet, acting chief medical officer for Children’s, Wisconsin, said at a news conference Monday. rice field.

Daily evaluations are also being conducted to determine if planned surgeries can be rescheduled or performed elsewhere, Gedeit said. Wisconsin Medical College.

“We are managing capacity and really looking at how many surgeries we can do each day, which ones are top priority and which ones we can wait on,” he said. Told.

RSV is a respiratory virus and most adults develop the common cold. But young children, especially those under her 18 months, can develop bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the lungs that presents with more extreme symptoms and makes it difficult to breathe.

Common RSV symptoms include a runny nose, cough, sneezing, nasal congestion, and fever. These are also common symptoms of the flu and his COVID-19, so a nasal swab test is required to identify the virus.

When it comes to treating sick children, doctors worry about bottle- or breast-fed children, especially those who “cannot breathe, suck and swallow at the same time.” Parents are encouraged to watch for signs of illness and drowsiness.

It’s also worrying if your child turns blue, has dilated nostrils, sucks in his chest while breathing, or experiences apnea where breathing stops and then starts again.

“Whether it’s COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus or flu, it’s these kids that we’re most worried about,” he said.

Children who need additional oxygen support and breathing assistance from a ventilator are typically transported to Children’s, Wisconsin, where they are monitored in an intensive care unit, Gedeit said. Other children who are frequently transferred from smaller hospitals include those who are severely dehydrated because they have difficulty eating and drinking.

Gedeit said he has spoken with other hospital administrators in the Milwaukee area about hospital capacity issues caused by RSV.

“A 16- or 17-year-old child with appendicitis can be managed by an outside organization, giving room for young children who are really sick with RSV and other diseases.” he said.

We have vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu, but not for RSV, which can kill infants and young children.

Other medical facilities are also dealing with surges in RSV and other respiratory illnesses.

pediatrics of coughFor example, according to the company’s website, the need for “emergency departments” for RSV, influenza, COVID-19, and other respiratory illnesses has risen to record highs.

“Hospital beds are very limited and wait times in urgent care and ER settings can last for hours,” the website says. To do this, we need to shift resources to temporarily rebook healthy children in age groups who do not require immunizations, to reduce pressure on local hospital systems and to We provide our patients with the best emergency care.”

In the first few weeks of October, more than 350 pediatric patients at UW Health Kids in Madison tested positive for RSV. This is three times his number of confirmed cases in 2021 for the same period. In 2020, there were no confirmed cases of RSV throughout September and October, as well as no confirmed cases during that period.

At American Family Children’s Hospital, RSV contributes to UW Health Kids during a very busy time. According to Dr. Joshua Ross, Chief Medical Officer and Pediatric Emergency Physician at UW Health Kids, RSV currently accounts for about 10% of hospital admissions.

“Our pediatric emergency department is seeing record numbers of patients, mostly due to upper respiratory tract diseases like RSV,” says Ross.

How can parents prevent respiratory viruses in their children?