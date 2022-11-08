Prevalence of dementia in older adults drops in multi-year study – The Hill





Story outline Between 2000 and 2016, the age-adjusted prevalence of dementia among older people in the country decreased by 30%. Disparities based on race and gender have also decreased over this period. But researchers stress that more needs to be done to fully fill these gaps. The prevalence of dementia in people aged 65 and over has decreased from 12.2% in 2000 to 8.5% in 2016. Based on nationally representative health and retirement studies, the study includes data from over 21,000 older adults. In addition to the overall reduction, the results also detail the narrowing of racial and gender-based disparities. The prevalence of dementia dropped by 2.7 points in white men over 16 years, while the prevalence in black men dropped by 7.3 points. More women than men had dementia during the study period, but the gap narrowed as well. In 2000, 10.2% of her males had dementia compared to 13.6% of her females. These totals declined to 7% and 9.7% respectively by 2016. Result is It was published Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study was conducted by the RAND Corporation, a non-profit research organization. RAND economists determined the total via a model that refines the dementia classification based on data from health and retirement studies. America is changing faster than ever!Adding You to Changing America Facebook Also twitter A feed to keep you on top of the news. “Although we don’t know exactly why the prevalence of dementia has declined, the trend is good news for America’s older adults and the systems that support them.” Said Economist and lead author of the study, Peter Hudomier. “This decline could help alleviate the expected strain on families, nursing homes and other support systems as America’s population ages.” not dementia Specific diseaseAlzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. “In 2021, approximately 6.2 million U.S. adults age 65 and older had dementia,” the researchers explained. “Since age is the greatest risk factor for dementia, increasing life expectancy could reduce the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias from about 50 million people worldwide to 150 million by 2050. It is projected to increase significantly to 10,000.” There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Several factors may have contributed to the overall decline in dementia seen across the United States. These include increased education levels, reduced smoking rates, and improved treatment of cardiovascular risk factors such as hypertension, the authors said. Statistically, education is responsible for approximately 40% of the decline in dementia incidence among men and accounts for 20% of the decline among women. In 2000, 21.5% of her men reported having a college education, but in 2016 that total increased to 33.7% of her. A similar increase in educational attainment was seen for women (12.3% vs. 23%, respectively). However, different demographic groups have different levels of education, so this factor may affect future rates. “Bridging educational gaps between racial and ethnic groups can be a powerful tool for reducing health inequalities in general, and dementia in particular, which is an important public health policy goal. is,” said Hudomiet. “Despite these favorable trends, we still see substantial inequalities in dementia across subpopulations. Women, racial and ethnic minority groups, and those with lower levels of education live with dementia. significantly more likely,” the authors conclude.

