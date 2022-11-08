Health
Paxlovid may help prevent long-term COVID, study says
As the world plunges back into pandemic winter, 4 million people Suffering from long COVID brain fog, headaches, chest pain, and other terrible symptoms. preprint research The Veterans Health Administration (VA) offers some hope for reducing the risk of developing debilitating conditions.
The study found that antiviral drugs pax robidAimed at treating and relieving symptoms of COVID-19.This study is a preprint posted online over the weekend, so it is still subject to peer review.
[Related: Long COVID could be keeping as many as 4 million Americans out of work.]
In this study, long-term COVID was defined as the development of one or more symptoms (such as heart problems, blood problems, fatigue, or difficulty breathing) one to three months after testing positive. The team analyzed the electronic medical records of 56,340 patients. All patients had at least one risk factor for severe reaction to COVID-19 infection. The analysis showed that 9,217 patients who took paxlobid within 5 days of testing positive had a broader spectrum of COVID-19 approximately 90 days later than the 47,123 patients who did not receive antiviral or antibody therapy. They found they were 26% less likely to develop later symptoms.
All patients in the study tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1 and June 30, 2022. Subspecies of Omicron It was the dominant stock for COVID. The study also found that the benefits of taking paxlovid also apply to unvaccinated, vaccinated, and his repeat COVID-19 infections. All groups similarly reduced his long-term COVID onset with antiviral medications.
For those medically eligible to take paxlovid (elderly or with certain medical conditions), the risk of hospitalization or death is reduced. blocking receptor Prevents the virus from binding to healthy cells and making copies of itself.
“We know that one of the key factors predicting the longevity of COVID is the detectable virus in the bloodstream at the time of infection,” says Peter Chin, an infectious disease physician at the University of California, San Francisco. -Hong told NPR“So it stands to reason that interventions that prevent the virus from making more copies of itself will lead to a lower risk of COVID in the long term.”
[Related: Long COVID can manifest in dozens of ways. Here’s what we know so far.]
The authors point to this study as another motivation for patients to take paxlovid as soon as possible after they become ill. “Pax Rovid’s Rebound” Recurrence of symptoms or positive test results.A small percentage of patients (approximately 1 to 2 percent Pfizer’s clinical trials) have experienced this, but the focus is on President Joe Biden When Anthony Fauci similarly need more data In the case of rebounds, concerns increased.a longer course of treatment It is being investigated as a possible method to prevent drug rebound.
“For people who are already eligible to use paxlovid, the choice is really clear to me,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, senior author of the study and director of research and development at VA St. Louis Health Care System. rice field. new york times“Will I have a metallic taste, side effects of paxlobid, or rebound? Yes. Suggestive data have been proven. And now, in the post-acute phase, it also shows risk reduction.”
In addition to the study’s status as a preprint, it is also limited by sample size demographics.We studied primarily white men, so paxlovid benefits may vary for other demographic groups. told NPR They also hope these results can be replicated Experimental randomized controlled trial.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.popsci.com/health/paxlovid-long-covid-study/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Manika Batra and Sathiyan achieve record performance in Indian table tennis history
- Howls Moving Castle Fan beautifully cosplays Sophie in a handmade dress
- New Madrid earthquake zone report highlights earthquake insurance gap – InsuranceNewsNet
- PM Modi unveils Indian G20 Presidency logo, theme and website
- Check-in Sharks Early Season Outlook
- Olivia Wilde’s LACMA Gala Cut Includes Sequin Dress and Latex Gloves
- Billie Jean King’s ‘pet peeve’ is Wimbledon’s ‘terrible’ all-white uniform policy
- Boris Johnson’s resignation honors set to cost Brits £559,000 a year | Politics | New
- Dress for Christmas like a pagan
- Stock futures rise slightly ahead of mid-terms
- Apple TV 4K (2022) review: Great streaming, but still too expensive
- Week 9 DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown: Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Forecasts