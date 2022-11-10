Connect with us

RSV infection spreads rapidly in South Dakota

2 days ago

In South Dakota, an earlier and more virulent strain of RSV infection caused severe illness in young children, putting pediatric intensive care units on edge, especially when flu and COVID-19 cases surged in the winter. There are concerns that it may become

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is a highly contagious infection that is common in children under the age of 2 and usually peaks in January and February. Representatives of Avera and Sanford’s health system said that visits and hospitalizations for RSV began to increase in late October and her early November, with the most severely ill patients receiving ventilators to assist breathing. said to be wearing

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 20% of RSV tests were positive in the week ending October 29, nearly double the number in early October. South Dakota’s positive test rate in the week ending Oct. 29 rose to 12% from 5% in early October, according to the CDC. But that reported rate “seems to be low” compared to what doctors are seeing in the state, according to Kara Bruening, head of pediatrics at Abella McKennan in Sioux Falls.

Nurses tend to patients at the Avera McKennan Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where children with severe RSV infections are being treated.

“I can say clinically that it feels much higher than that,” Bruening said. And when COVID comes and the hospitalization rate goes up, there will be problems in pediatrics.”

Bruning said Abella’s pediatric intensive care unit has been at or near capacity for several weeks and staff are preparing to maintain that level “for the foreseeable future.” Sanford’s pediatric ICU is about 75 percent full, and another unit may handle patient overflow if needed, said Joe Segereon, deputy director and medical officer at Sanford Children’s Hospital.

