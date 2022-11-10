Common Dietary Supplements Don’t Lower ‘Bad’ Cholesterol

A new study found that six dietary supplements commonly marketed as ways to lower cholesterol had no significant effect on levels of LDL cholesterol.

Study participants who took low-dose prescription drugs known as statins saw their LDL cholesterol levels drop by an average of 35% during that time.

U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Recommendation Statins for adults aged 40 to 75 years with certain risk factors for cardiovascular disease. If you’re thinking of using over-the-counter dietary supplements instead of prescription drugs to lower your cholesterol, it’s a good idea to postpone it. A new study found that six dietary supplements commonly marketed as ways to lower cholesterol had no significant effect on cholesterol levels. LDL (low density lipoprotein) cholesterol sometimes referred to as “bad” cholesterol, compared to an inactive placebo. The supplements tested over 28 days in this study were fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, plant sterols, and red yeast rice. In contrast, people who took low-dose prescription drugs known as statins in the study saw their LDL cholesterol levels drop by an average of 35% during that time. “Compared to placebo, the only drug tested in this study that actually lowered LDL cholesterol was a statin drug. Kershaw Patela preventive cardiologist and assistant professor of cardiology at Houston Methodist, Texas. “So the key message for me is that patients shouldn’t waste money on these nutritional supplements to lower their LDL cholesterol,” he said. Patel wasn’t involved in anything new studywas published on November 6th. Journal of the American College of Cardiology. This study was funded by AstraZeneca Biopharmaceuticals, makers of Crestor, the brand-name version of the statin used in the study.

cholesterol A waxy, fat-like substance made by the liver that circulates in the blood. The body uses cholesterol to make certain hormones to help digest fatty foods. Animal foods such as meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, and dairy also contain cholesterol. Too much LDL cholesterol in your blood and too many triglycerides increases your risk of heart attack and stroke. U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Recommendation Statins for adults aged 40 to 75 years with certain risk factors for cardiovascular disease. However, 1 Investigation It found that only 45% of Americans over the age of 40 actually took statins. Patel said people may avoid taking statins because of concerns about the safety of these prescription drugs. Safety has not been evaluated as rigorously as prescription drugs.” Doctor Lawrence AppelHe is Professor of Medicine and Director of the Welch Center for Prevention, Epidemiology and Clinical Research at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. However, “there is really no compelling biological basis for why either of these supplements would dramatically lower LDL cholesterol,” he added. That’s it.”

In a recent study, 190 people between the ages of 40 and 75 were randomly assigned to receive low-dose rosuvastatin, one of six dietary supplements, or an inactive placebo for 28 days. Those taking statins had a 35% reduction in LDL cholesterol compared to the placebo group. However, those who took either the supplement or placebo saw no significant benefit over the 28 days. Additionally, those taking garlic supplements had almost an 8% increase in LDL cholesterol. The incidence of adverse events was similar in all groups, according to the researchers.

statins can cause side effects muscle pain, constipation, diarrhea, etc. However, in 2018, the American Heart Association stated: scientific statement For those for whom statin treatment is recommended, the benefits “greatly outweigh” the risks. Dietary supplements are sometimes marketed as “natural,” but they are not always safe, especially if people are taking other supplements or medications. Plus, the industry is largely unregulated, so the quality of products and ingredients can vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, Dr. Efstacia Andrikoplowa cardiologist and assistant professor of medicine at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. As a result, “unexpected drug-drug interactions can occur between supplements and other over-the-counter or prescription medications,” she said. [physicians] Some patients have developed kidney disease after taking dietary supplements. “

One of the limitations of the study, Patel said, is that the researchers didn’t track people for longer than 28 days. Therefore, it is unknown whether LDL cholesterol levels in people who take either supplement for a long period of time will be further reduced. Still, statins usually start working within about a month, he said. The Council for Responsible Nutrition, a trade association for the dietary supplement industry, statement On November 6, in response to the survey, it said, “Nutritional supplements are not intended as a quick fix, and especially in multifactorial conditions such as high cholesterol, their effectiveness may be limited over the course of the study, which takes only four weeks.” It may not be clear,” he said. “More perplexing is the researcher’s selection of the supplement in the study,” the council said in a statement. All the supplements included in this study have well-known benefits related to heart health, but only three are marketed for their cholesterol-lowering benefits.” Several studies support the long-term effects of certain dietary supplements. 1 review A previous study found that people consuming krill oil, which contains omega-3 fatty acids similar to fish oil, experienced significant reductions in LDL cholesterol after using this dietary supplement for 12 weeks or more. However, some review No effect of fish oil on total or LDL cholesterol levels in patients with type 2 diabetes in previous studies was seen. There were beneficial changes in HDL cholesterol and triglycerides.