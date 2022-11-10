Health
Common Dietary Supplements Don’t Lower ‘Bad’ Cholesterol
- A new study found that six dietary supplements commonly marketed as ways to lower cholesterol had no significant effect on levels of LDL cholesterol.
- Study participants who took low-dose prescription drugs known as statins saw their LDL cholesterol levels drop by an average of 35% during that time.
- U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Recommendation Statins for adults aged 40 to 75 years with certain risk factors for cardiovascular disease.
If you’re thinking of using over-the-counter dietary supplements instead of prescription drugs to lower your cholesterol, it’s a good idea to postpone it.
A new study found that six dietary supplements commonly marketed as ways to lower cholesterol had no significant effect on cholesterol levels.
The supplements tested over 28 days in this study were fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, plant sterols, and red yeast rice.
In contrast, people who took low-dose prescription drugs known as statins in the study saw their LDL cholesterol levels drop by an average of 35% during that time.
“Compared to placebo, the only drug tested in this study that actually lowered LDL cholesterol was a statin drug. Kershaw Patela preventive cardiologist and assistant professor of cardiology at Houston Methodist, Texas.
“So the key message for me is that patients shouldn’t waste money on these nutritional supplements to lower their LDL cholesterol,” he said.
Patel wasn’t involved in anything new studywas published on November 6th. Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
This study was funded by AstraZeneca Biopharmaceuticals, makers of Crestor, the brand-name version of the statin used in the study.
Animal foods such as meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, and dairy also contain cholesterol.
Too much LDL cholesterol in your blood and too many triglycerides increases your risk of heart attack and stroke.
U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Recommendation Statins for adults aged 40 to 75 years with certain risk factors for cardiovascular disease.
However, 1
Patel said people may avoid taking statins because of concerns about the safety of these prescription drugs. Safety has not been evaluated as rigorously as prescription drugs.”
Doctor Lawrence AppelHe is Professor of Medicine and Director of the Welch Center for Prevention, Epidemiology and Clinical Research at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
However, “there is really no compelling biological basis for why either of these supplements would dramatically lower LDL cholesterol,” he added. That’s it.”
In a recent study, 190 people between the ages of 40 and 75 were randomly assigned to receive low-dose rosuvastatin, one of six dietary supplements, or an inactive placebo for 28 days.
Those taking statins had a 35% reduction in LDL cholesterol compared to the placebo group.
However, those who took either the supplement or placebo saw no significant benefit over the 28 days.
Additionally, those taking garlic supplements had almost an 8% increase in LDL cholesterol.
The incidence of adverse events was similar in all groups, according to the researchers.
statins can cause side effects muscle pain, constipation, diarrhea, etc. However, in 2018, the American Heart Association stated:
Dietary supplements are sometimes marketed as “natural,” but they are not always safe, especially if people are taking other supplements or medications.
Plus, the industry is largely unregulated, so the quality of products and ingredients can vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, Dr. Efstacia Andrikoplowa cardiologist and assistant professor of medicine at the University of Alabama, Birmingham.
As a result, “unexpected drug-drug interactions can occur between supplements and other over-the-counter or prescription medications,” she said. [physicians] Some patients have developed kidney disease after taking dietary supplements. “
One of the limitations of the study, Patel said, is that the researchers didn’t track people for longer than 28 days. Therefore, it is unknown whether LDL cholesterol levels in people who take either supplement for a long period of time will be further reduced.
Still, statins usually start working within about a month, he said.
The Council for Responsible Nutrition, a trade association for the dietary supplement industry, statement On November 6, in response to the survey, it said, “Nutritional supplements are not intended as a quick fix, and especially in multifactorial conditions such as high cholesterol, their effectiveness may be limited over the course of the study, which takes only four weeks.” It may not be clear,” he said.
“More perplexing is the researcher’s selection of the supplement in the study,” the council said in a statement. All the supplements included in this study have well-known benefits related to heart health, but only three are marketed for their cholesterol-lowering benefits.”
Several studies support the long-term effects of certain dietary supplements.
1 review A previous study found that people consuming krill oil, which contains omega-3 fatty acids similar to fish oil, experienced significant reductions in LDL cholesterol after using this dietary supplement for 12 weeks or more.
However, some review No effect of fish oil on total or LDL cholesterol levels in patients with type 2 diabetes in previous studies was seen. There were beneficial changes in HDL cholesterol and triglycerides.
One of the problems with taking time to lower cholesterol, says Patel, is long-term exposure to cardiovascular-related risks. However, statins start lowering LDL cholesterol in just a few weeks.
It encourages people to improve the quality of their diet rather than dietary supplements.
According to Andrikopoulou, recent research highlights the pointless use of these six dietary supplements to improve cholesterol levels.
In addition, “this [study] A well-established diet and lifestyle that encourages reliable intake of vitamins and nutrients from consumption of heart-healthy foods such as minimally processed foods, vegetables, fruits, lean proteins and whole grains. Strengthens style recommendations.
In particular, Patel
Recommended by the American Heart Association
There are diets that are good for the heart, but a diet low in cholesterol does not mean you have low cholesterol, and the same is true for foods high in cholesterol. The body regulates the amount of cholesterol in the body and may make more or less depending on the amount of cholesterol ingested from the diet.
In all these diets it is important to limit intake of saturated fats, added sugars and highly processed foods.
Andrikopoulou also recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/common-dietary-supplements-are-no-match-for-statins-in-combatting-cholesterol
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson praises, talks FTA and more
- Shoaib Malik’s Photos With Model Ayesha Go Viral Amid Divorce Rumors | Cricket News
- After Munugode, it’s time for the lotus to bloom everywhere: PM Modi
- Unsettled California races could swing control of US home
- Some Samsung phones hit by three zero-day attacks, according to Google
- Presentation of Fashion Nova, clothing agency and Fforme
- ‘Free and fair’ elections only solution to political crisis: Imran Khan
- Notre Dame Hockey loses to Michigan
- Comprehensive cooperation between ASEAN and the United Nations continues to be strengthened to overcome the multidimensional crisis with more concrete
- Alabama women’s tennis set to participate in the Tusca Bama Cup tournament
- Dress for Success is hosting a three-day “Shop for a Cause” sale
- Joint statement by the British-French Foreign Ministers: 11 November 2022