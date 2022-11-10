A special hydrogel may one day heal voids in damaged bones





Bone injuries, such as fractures, usually heal on their own, but most of the lost bone is often irreversible and requires bone grafting from other parts of the body. But a new hydrogel could help change that. Developed by scientists at Tel Aviv University and the University of Michigan, this substance is scientifically known as “Are You Ready?” – Immunomodulatory fibrillar hyaluronic acid-Fmoc-diphenylalanine-based (FmocFF/HA) hydrogel. What makes it special is the fact that it mimics both the physical and chemical properties of the extracellular matrix of bone tissue. Extracellular matrix is ​​the supporting substance that surrounds all cells and its properties depend on the type of living tissue to which it belongs. In bone tissue, the matrix has a rigid fibrous (fibrous) structure. By replicating its structure along with the chemical composition of the extracellular matrix, the three-dimensional FmocFF/HA hydrogels facilitate cells from adjacent bone tissue to migrate and regenerate there. The idea is that if a portion of the hydrogel is surgically placed in the bone defect, eventually the gel will completely replace the new, native bone tissue. Laboratory experiments reportedly used hydrogel to fill a 5 mm diameter hole in the top of a rat’s skull, but the void was too large to heal on its own. . Additional holes in the skull were left untreated for use as controls. A total of 20 rats were used. “We monitored them in different ways for two months,” said Professor Lich Adler Abramovich of Tel Aviv. “Fortunately, the bone defect was completely corrected by regeneration, the bone regained its original thickness and new blood vessels were generated.” This was not the case for the controls, indicating that the FmocFF/HA hydrogel was indeed responsible for the results. This study is described in a recently published paper. Journal of Clinical Periodontology. sauce: Tel Aviv University via Eurek Alert

