Health
High blood pressure increases risk of severe COVID-19
- Researchers say people with high blood pressure are at increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.
- They add that the types of drugs used by study participants did not appear to have an effect.
- Experts say that having normal blood pressure isn’t just good for certain conditions and your risk of heart attacks and strokes, it’s also good for your overall health.
high blood pressureor high blood pressure, are associated with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 disease.
In fact, researchers say they have found high blood pressure to be one of the most common complications in COVID-19 patients.
Scientists analyzed the health records of 16,134 people who tested positive for COVID-19. They reported that hypertension is almost twice as prevalent in severe and fatal cases of COVID-19 as in overall COVID-19 cases.
Among those surveyed, 48% of severe or fatal COVID-19 cases had hypertension, and 25% of all patients with COVID-19 had hypertension.
The survey results also included:
- This risk increased in people with uncontrolled blood pressure despite treatment.
- The odds of COVID-19 are dosage It is given to treat high blood pressure.
people with Systolic blood pressure measurement People with a systolic blood pressure of 150-159 mmHg were associated with a 91% higher risk of severe COVID-19 compared to those with a systolic blood pressure of 120-129 mmHg. There was no evidence that he was at increased risk for COVID-19 with severe disease until his readings exceeded 150 mmHg.
Other findings include:
- Hypotension, which may indicate an underlying medical condition, was associated with a 40% higher risk of severe COVID-19 compared to standard blood pressure readings.
- who have a history of stroke 47% more likely to have severe COVID-19.
- People with a history of cardiovascular complications had a 30% higher risk of severe COVID-19.
Scientists suggest that beyond the diagnosis of hypertension, other factors may influence the severity of COVID-19.
For example, people with high systolic blood pressure are generally in poor health and may be less active. Their high blood pressure may have also damaged their cardiovascular system.
“One of the stated objectives of this study was to determine whether specific blood pressure medications impact COVID-19 outcomes. They didn’t,” Dr. David CutlerA doctor, primary care physician at Providence St. John’s Health Center in California, told Healthline.
Antihypertensive medications were roughly equivalent between those with and without severe COVID-19, indicating no correlation between severity of COVID-19 and type of hypertension medication used . but, statin When anticoagulant It was more common among individuals with severe COVID-19.
“One of the most useful aspects of our findings is that no relationship was identified between class of antihypertensive medication and severity of COVID-19.” Dr. Fadi YoussefA pulmonologist, internist, and critical care physician at Memorial Care Long Beach Medical Center in California told Healthline.
The two main classes of drugs for treating hypertension are: angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitor (ACEi) and angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB).
“We may have found the same results in research to be true in our own families, medical practices, and communities,” Cutler said.
“People with comorbidities are more likely to be affected by COVID. We have always been aware of the high ,” he added.
“What we can say with certainty is that people with normal blood pressure have fewer health complications than people with hypertension,” says Cutler.
Experts say taking steps to control blood pressure is essential to reducing the risk of severe COVID-19 and for overall health.
“You can control high blood pressure with medication, weight loss, healthy eating habits, and quitting smoking.” Dr. Saurab RajpalHe is a cardiologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
“It’s also essential to inform your doctor about your family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes,” he added. You’ll generally be better off when you do.”
Experts say controlling blood pressure is essential, even to reduce the chance of dying from a heart attack or stroke.
And now we can add COVID-19 to that list.
“But one of the things we’ve learned about COVID is that the most important protection against death from COVID is getting vaccinated,” Cutler said. “The other is taking protective measures to prevent people from contracting COVID in the first place. You can also.”
