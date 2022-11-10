High blood pressure increases risk of severe COVID-19

Share on Pinterest Experts say moderate blood pressure readings are good for overall health. Nenad Kaboski/Getty Images

Researchers say people with high blood pressure are at increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.

They add that the types of drugs used by study participants did not appear to have an effect.

Experts say that having normal blood pressure isn’t just good for certain conditions and your risk of heart attacks and strokes, it’s also good for your overall health.

high blood pressureor high blood pressure, are associated with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 disease. study It was published in PLOS ONE magazine today.

In fact, researchers say they have found high blood pressure to be one of the most common complications in COVID-19 patients.

Scientists analyzed the health records of 16,134 people who tested positive for COVID-19. They reported that hypertension is almost twice as prevalent in severe and fatal cases of COVID-19 as in overall COVID-19 cases.

Among those surveyed, 48% of severe or fatal COVID-19 cases had hypertension, and 25% of all patients with COVID-19 had hypertension.

The survey results also included:

This risk increased in people with uncontrolled blood pressure despite treatment.

The odds of COVID-19 are dosage It is given to treat high blood pressure.

people with Systolic blood pressure measurement People with a systolic blood pressure of 150-159 mmHg were associated with a 91% higher risk of severe COVID-19 compared to those with a systolic blood pressure of 120-129 mmHg. There was no evidence that he was at increased risk for COVID-19 with severe disease until his readings exceeded 150 mmHg.

Other findings include:

Hypotension, which may indicate an underlying medical condition, was associated with a 40% higher risk of severe COVID-19 compared to standard blood pressure readings.

who have a history of stroke 47% more likely to have severe COVID-19.

People with a history of cardiovascular complications had a 30% higher risk of severe COVID-19.

Scientists suggest that beyond the diagnosis of hypertension, other factors may influence the severity of COVID-19.

For example, people with high systolic blood pressure are generally in poor health and may be less active. Their high blood pressure may have also damaged their cardiovascular system.