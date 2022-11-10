Columbus-area day care center reports measles outbreak





Columbus, Ohio — City and county health officials are investigating an outbreak of measles at a childcare facility in the Columbus area. According to a press release from columbus public healthwith four confirmed cases in unimmunized children with no travel history. Authorities added that the facility was cooperative, notified parents and temporarily closed. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are conducting case investigations and contact tracing. Columbus Public Health Director Dr. Mysheika Roberts said: “The most important thing you can do to protect yourself from measles is to get a safe and effective measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.” These four cases will bring the total number of confirmed measles cases in Franklin County to eight after June 2022. Roberts said he has a 21-day incubation period from exposure to the onset of symptoms. One of the children was admitted to the intensive care unit. Additionally, health officials said they expected to see more cases in the coming days. Due to the risk of community spread, health authorities are encouraging parents to keep their children up-to-date on the latest immunizations, including the MMR vaccine. In a release, Columbus Public Health said 90% of unvaccinated individuals exposed to measles will become infected, and about 1 in 5 people with measles in the United States will be hospitalized. . Dr. Roberts told 10TV that parents tend to choose not to vaccinate against measles and other diseases. is strongly recommended to be vaccinated against Columbus Public Health said measles is preventable with two doses of the MMR vaccine. Available. A child can also get her MMR vaccine from a pediatrician or health care facility. “Measles is highly contagious and preventable,” said Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola. “Because it can cause serious illness, we strongly recommend that unvaccinated people get vaccinated to prevent further spread.” Measles can be spread by coughing, talking, or being in the same room. Early symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. It is usually followed by a rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body. It usually takes 8-12 days after exposure to the first symptoms (usually fever). A rash usually appears after 2 to 3 days. If you have any of these symptoms, Columbus Public Health says to call your doctor or clinic before visiting to inform them of your symptoms and potential exposure. If you have any questions, call Columbus Public Health at 614-645-1519 or Franklin County Public Health at 614-525-3791. For more information, see: https://www.columbus.gov/publichealth/programs/Infectious-Disease-Investigation/Measles-Information/ When https://myfcph.org/measles/. Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

