Use of government food benefits may slow cognitive aging in eligible seniors, study finds

Nutritional benefits may be an effective way to slow age-related cognitive decline, according to new research.

of studyA paper published Wednesday in the journal Neurology found that eligible older adults who availed themselves of the supplemental nutrition assistant program suffered about two years less memory loss over a 10-year period than they did over a 10-year period. rice field. Those who did not use SNAP benefits.

Previous studies have examined the health benefits of SNAP programs in adults and children, but few have examined direct effects on older adults.

Cognitive aging is a broad method of characterizing age-related changes in thinking, learning, memory, planning, and problem-solving abilities.

Brain aging is a natural process that occurs for several reasons.

Hormones and proteins that stimulate nerve growth and repair and protect brain cells decrease over time. Blood flow to the brain also slows down, aging. Additionally, the hippocampus, which helps recall memories in the brain, can deteriorate with age. Research shows.

health problems like high blood pressure can damage small blood vessels in the area of The brain that controls memory and thinking.

Scientists also believe that lifestyle factors such as stress, exercise, and socioeconomic status can affect brain aging.

Typically, SNAP target You may already be at risk bad brain aging Because they are financially unstable. To be eligible for the program he must meet the following three criteria. net income below the poverty line; assets of $2,750 or less for a person age 60 or older or with a disability, or $4,250 or less for households.

For new research, Health and Retirement Research, a program supported by the National Institute on Aging. These scientists measured the memory function of 3,555 people aged 50 and over every few years from 1996 to 2016.

The average age of the participants was 66, and about 3,000 of them were eligible to receive SNAP benefits to cover food costs, but only 559 participated in the program.

Researchers measured people’s memory by completing tests of thinking and memory, such as memorizing lists of words. I was also asked about what I remember in my daily life.

Participants who used SNAP benefits had more chronic health conditions and lower incomes at the start of the study. However, during the study period they I lost my memories Slower than the memory of those who didn’t take advantage of the perks.

“Our findings suggest that among SNAP eligible adults, non-users experienced 1.74 to 2.33 years more (excessive) cognitive aging over the 10-year period compared to users. We do,” wrote the researcher.

The study doesn’t explain what causes these differences, but co-author Adina Zeki Al Hazzouri has some ideas.

Zeki Al Hazzouri, assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, said: “If this extra money can be spent on food, it frees up another large chunk of money that can be spent on other things. Therefore, reducing the financial burden may also benefit brain function.”

Nationwide, approximately 4.8 million people over the age of 60 are enrolled in the SNAP program. National Council on Aging – Fewer than half of the target population. decreased in number, but Recent research shows.

Encouraging eligible seniors to participate in SNAP programs can have a significant impact on people as they age, said Zeki Al Hazzouri. It may even improve the cognitive health of tens of thousands of older people.

Part of the challenge may lie in the registration process and required documents. Research has found. It can be especially difficult for those who already have aging-related problems. There is also

“I hope more people feel that SNAP is a program that they should use if they are entitled, because of the obvious benefits they get from using it. It may be the same for similar programs.” unemployment benefits.