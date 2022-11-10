Health
Use of government food benefits may slow cognitive aging in eligible seniors, study finds
CNN
—
Nutritional benefits may be an effective way to slow age-related cognitive decline, according to new research.
of studyA paper published Wednesday in the journal Neurology found that eligible older adults who availed themselves of the supplemental nutrition assistant program suffered about two years less memory loss over a 10-year period than they did over a 10-year period. rice field. Those who did not use SNAP benefits.
Previous studies have examined the health benefits of SNAP programs in adults and children, but few have examined direct effects on older adults.
Cognitive aging is a broad method of characterizing age-related changes in thinking, learning, memory, planning, and problem-solving abilities.
Brain aging is a natural process that occurs for several reasons.
Hormones and proteins that stimulate nerve growth and repair and protect brain cells decrease over time. Blood flow to the brain also slows down, aging. Additionally, the hippocampus, which helps recall memories in the brain, can deteriorate with age. Research shows.
health problems like high blood pressure can damage small blood vessels in the area of The brain that controls memory and thinking.
Scientists also believe that lifestyle factors such as stress, exercise, and socioeconomic status can affect brain aging.
Typically, SNAP target You may already be at risk bad brain aging Because they are financially unstable. To be eligible for the program he must meet the following three criteria. net income below the poverty line; assets of $2,750 or less for a person age 60 or older or with a disability, or $4,250 or less for households.
For new research, Health and Retirement Research, a program supported by the National Institute on Aging. These scientists measured the memory function of 3,555 people aged 50 and over every few years from 1996 to 2016.
The average age of the participants was 66, and about 3,000 of them were eligible to receive SNAP benefits to cover food costs, but only 559 participated in the program.
Researchers measured people’s memory by completing tests of thinking and memory, such as memorizing lists of words. I was also asked about what I remember in my daily life.
Participants who used SNAP benefits had more chronic health conditions and lower incomes at the start of the study. However, during the study period they I lost my memories Slower than the memory of those who didn’t take advantage of the perks.
“Our findings suggest that among SNAP eligible adults, non-users experienced 1.74 to 2.33 years more (excessive) cognitive aging over the 10-year period compared to users. We do,” wrote the researcher.
The study doesn’t explain what causes these differences, but co-author Adina Zeki Al Hazzouri has some ideas.
Zeki Al Hazzouri, assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, said: “If this extra money can be spent on food, it frees up another large chunk of money that can be spent on other things. Therefore, reducing the financial burden may also benefit brain function.”
Nationwide, approximately 4.8 million people over the age of 60 are enrolled in the SNAP program. National Council on Aging – Fewer than half of the target population. decreased in number, but Recent research shows.
Encouraging eligible seniors to participate in SNAP programs can have a significant impact on people as they age, said Zeki Al Hazzouri. It may even improve the cognitive health of tens of thousands of older people.
Part of the challenge may lie in the registration process and required documents. Research has found. It can be especially difficult for those who already have aging-related problems. There is also
“I hope more people feel that SNAP is a program that they should use if they are entitled, because of the obvious benefits they get from using it. It may be the same for similar programs.” unemployment benefits.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/09/health/elderly-snap-slower-memory-loss-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson praises, talks FTA and more
- Shoaib Malik’s Photos With Model Ayesha Go Viral Amid Divorce Rumors | Cricket News
- After Munugode, it’s time for the lotus to bloom everywhere: PM Modi
- Unsettled California races could swing control of US home
- Some Samsung phones hit by three zero-day attacks, according to Google
- Presentation of Fashion Nova, clothing agency and Fforme
- ‘Free and fair’ elections only solution to political crisis: Imran Khan
- Notre Dame Hockey loses to Michigan
- Comprehensive cooperation between ASEAN and the United Nations continues to be strengthened to overcome the multidimensional crisis with more concrete
- Alabama women’s tennis set to participate in the Tusca Bama Cup tournament
- Dress for Success is hosting a three-day “Shop for a Cause” sale
- Joint statement by the British-French Foreign Ministers: 11 November 2022