‘We are 100% full’: RSV surge fills CS Mott hospital beds, similar to COVID-19





ANN ARBOR, Michigan – Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is not COVID-19 in terms of the severity of the virus, health officials say. But pediatric illnesses, like COVID-19, are straining Michigan Medicine’s operations. Beds at CS Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor are 100% full due to a surge in RSV cases, said Luanne Thomas Ewald, COO of CS Mott and von Voitlander Women’s Hospital. Just as COVID-19 hospitalizations are filling up hospital beds, RSV hospitalizations are prompting hospital leaders to consider ways to increase bed capacity and staffing to deal with the virus surge. Ewald says they are under pressure to find out. CS Mott had 259 confirmed RSV cases this fall, up 46% from last year, Michigan medical officials said. The disease usually peaks in the fall between infancy and age 2, but older children up to age 6 have contributed to this fall spike, Ewald said. “We’ve never seen such a surge in pediatric respiratory viruses,” Ewald said. read more: RSV causes surge in pediatric hospitalizations at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Older children did not build RSV immunity during COVID-19 isolation due to lack of social interaction, she said. “They weren’t in daycare. They weren’t doing group activities,” said Ewald, pointing to activities that naturally spread respiratory disease among children. For most children, RSV resembles the common cold with symptoms such as cough, runny or stuffy nose, and fever. According to Michigan MedicineHospitalization can occur in children under the age of 2, as small sores in the throat can cause breathing problems, Ewald said. To deal with the surge in RSV hospitalizations, officials have added 30 to 50 beds, doubled some private rooms to increase capacity, and called other departments of Michigan Medicine to find emergency staff. Work is underway, Ewald said. “That’s what we’ve done on the adult side during COVID,” she said. Authorities are also working with a nearby Trinity Health branch to see if additional emergency or NICU beds are available, Ewald said.CS Mott has also converted blood collection stations into RSV screening areas. and are working to test whether patients who come to the hospital with severe symptoms can go home. Ewald said: “[Patients]can come to the hospital, get respiratory therapy, follow-up, and if all goes well, they can go home.” A concern for hospitals moving from late fall to winter is that flu season and a spike in COVID-19 may be on the horizon, Ewald said. That will further expand hospital operations, increase wait times, and delay elective surgeries and treatments, she said. By limiting the need for hospitalization due to flu and COVID-19, parents can move the bed-saving problem forward, Ewald said. She said keeping children up to date on immunizations, ensuring proper hand hygiene and keeping sick children out of social gatherings can help. “We really need parents to keep their kids up to date on shots,” she said. While CS Mott officials grapple with the problems caused by the RSV surge, Ewald urged patients to be patient. “Because of the sheer volume of pediatric patients, waiting times in the emergency department can be much longer than usual,” she said. “Our doctors, nurses and staff are working hard to provide exceptional care for all children. We ask for your patience during this unusually busy time.” Read more from MLive: These are Michigan’s top 20 universities in the nation. The new ranking states: Santa Ono sworn in as president of University of Michigan in March Won two seats on the Washtenau Community College board

