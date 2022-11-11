Flu season hits hard as children’s hospitals deal with RSV

19. What we are seeing in callouts with our staff is a direct reflection of what is happening in our communities. A healthcare system already at MAX. Currently, COVID deaths are averaging 2 he or he 3 a day. Flu cases are on the rise and RSV is not being tracked by her DHHS but apparently here and here. Catholic Medical Center. This year he has started to increase his RSV more than usual. And we also saw a steady stream of COVID 19. I think the difference this year is that RSV is happening sooner. Levels are rising faster. I think this combination really is straining our healthcare system. It stresses that it is important for the public to benefit if treatment for the disease of the Opera Room is closed and elective procedures are delayed. Now they’re making a point of getting a vaccine or booster in case of COVID either this week or next week. But before the holidays, she can build up her immunity. It’s not just for the community, it’s for the system as a whole. we’

Flu season hits half of US hard as respiratory illness rises Updated: Nov 11, 2022 5:43 AM PST

About half of the United States — 22 states, including Washington DC, New York City and Puerto Rico — have high or very high respiratory disease activity as flu season sweeps across the country several weeks earlier than usual. reported. — including influenza, RSV, and the virus that causes her COVID-19 — and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tweeted on Thursday that influenza contributes to a “significant proportion” of its circulation. Following the last week of October, the number of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths this season increased significantly in the first week of November. The CDC now estimates that as of November 5, at least 2.8 million people were sick, 23,000 were hospitalized, and 1,300 died from the flu. You’ve probably had his season of the flu,” said Dr. William Schaffner, professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. There are about five flu hospitalizations for every 100,000 people this season, a rate typically seen in December or January, CDC data show. And in the most recent week, about 13% of lab tests (more than 1 in her 8) were positive for the flu, up from his 9% the week before. It follows an otherwise expected pattern, and the early arrival of the flu season does not necessarily mean that it will last longer or be more severe. It causes serious illness,” said epidemiologist Lynnette Brammer, who leads the CDC’s National Influenza Surveillance Team. “While the flu can have serious consequences, this year is not disproportionately compared to previous years. We are not seeing many hospitalizations without many illnesses.” Walgreens data that tracks prescriptions suggests that the hotspot, centered around Mississippi and Alabama, extends from the Gulf Coast, including Houston and New Orleans, to Nashville. CDC data show a continued slowdown in the region, but an uptick in other parts of the country. It tested positive for a week and reached levels seen in the South for a month. in front. However, fewer than 1 in 7 of her tests are now positive for RSV in the area. RSV is a common respiratory virus that can cause serious illness, especially in young infants, and children’s hospitals have been overcrowded in recent weeks. In the South, the overall burden on children’s hospitals across the country has not eased. More than three-quarters of children’s hospital beds and pediatric ICU beds have been occupied in the past few weeks, according to federal data. Cummings, medical director of pediatrics at Mass General Brigham, said he had confirmed about 2,000 cases of RSV in her in October, and in the first week of November, he had confirmed more than 1,000 cases of RSV. rice field. At a press conference on Thursday, Cummings said most infections are being treated in urgent care facilities and emergency departments, and people are being sent home. Even if there is, it puts a lot of stress on health care facilities, so what we are seeing is over 250 hospitalizations for RSV alone, in addition to other viruses circulating.” he said. The pediatric ICU is full, with seven patients waiting to be transferred, Cummings said.The threat of COVID-19 remains nationwide, but is much less than it was a year ago. Nearly 25,000 people were hospitalized. The pace is expected to remain stable for at least the next month in hospitals hit by COVID-19 in the first week of November, according to CDC data. . Massively distributed, he is available for 2 out of 3 viruses. However, these numbers are lower than ideal: 1 in 5 people have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data, and less than 10% of the U.S. population has the latest dose. We’re getting COVID-19 boosters…and millions fewer. Flu vaccines are being distributed this season more than at this point so far. “But a vaccine is the best tool to prevent these serious consequences.”