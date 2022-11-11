Health
County Monkeypox Emergency Expires – San Diego Union-Tribune
With the number of new cases declining, San Diego County allowed the monkeypox public health emergency to end on Thursday afternoon.
declared August 2nd and ratified On Aug. 9, following similar decisions from states, the decision was made as a way to help educate the public about the disease and for cities around the country and around the world to request additional doses for prevention. Therefore, it was described as a way to promote access to limited vaccine supplies. Prevent the virus from spreading.
County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said in a statement, “Now that we have enough tests, treatments and vaccines available, emergencies are no longer necessary.”
“While the virus remains in the region and more work needs to be done to stem its spread, I am extremely impressed with how the community and our healthcare partners have worked together to respond to the outbreak. We are proud and confident that it will continue into the future,” Wooten said.
San Diego County’s weekly new cases plummeted after 57 residents tested positive in the first week of August before dropping to 1 new case in the first week of November doing. Since early October, the number of weekly infections has remained in the single digits.
of local The trend line mimics a national pattern with a peak of 573 new cases detected on August 1 and a decline to 25 new cases nationwide on November 9.
The cumulative number of cases in San Diego is 448, with 14 becoming sick enough to require hospitalization and zero deaths. Nationwide, there were 28,881 cases and 11 deaths. Worldwide, there have been approximately 80,000 cases and 49 deaths in 110 countries. according to to the World Health Organization.
The county’s deputy public health officer, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, said the state of emergency will not only ensure the community stays safe, but it will also help the county’s public health by clearing behind-the-scenes administrative requirements. He said he was able to respond more quickly. Evenly shoot the high demand vaccine supply.
But individual organizations serving LGBTQ residents in areas most directly affected by the outbreak are also critical to controlling the spread of the disease, he added.
“I think we’ve done a great job of getting the bullets and making sure that people who need them get them, but ultimately things like this come down to community containment,” Kaiser said. I am,” he said.
“Communicating a clear message to the community to be mindful, checking with partners, making sure sick people weren’t at events, staying home when sick, all these factors were important. “The rate of new cases has fallen sharply,” said Kaiser.
Dr. Davey Smith, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Diego, who has treated many people sick enough to be bedridden, said in an e-mail that the results many are now celebrating reflect the nature of the virus itself. said he would return to Diffusion requires close and generally very intimate contact.
“I think the vaccine has helped, but it was slow to roll out and in limited supply. The county really doesn’t have the infrastructure needed for such a rapid and comprehensive response,” Smith said. I’m here. “Widespread education and harm reduction within the community helped, but in reality the virus just burned out highly susceptible people and was not contagious enough.
“That doesn’t mean it can’t go back, especially if it mutates and becomes more contagious.”
|
https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/health/story/2022-11-10/county-monkeypox-health-emergency-expires
