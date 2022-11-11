Health
How Asthma Attacks Are Triggered by Sex
- Researchers say sexual activity can trigger asthma in some people.
- They say that’s because, like any exercise, sex can affect your airways and breathing patterns.
- Experts say people with asthma can take precautions, such as keeping an EpiPen nearby during sex.
Sex is like climbing two flights of stairs and can trigger asthma, according to new research.
researcher Presented Their study was presented today at the 2022 American Association for Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, Kentucky.
“We wanted to investigate whether sexual activity was mentioned as a possible cause in case studies of exacerbations of asthma,” he said. Dr. Ariel LeonChief Internal Medicine Resident, St. Agnes Medical Center, Fresno, California. First author of the study.
The abstract is titled ‘How Allergists Save Marriages: A Review of Intercourse Presenting as Exercise-Induced Asthma’.
The findings have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.
“Many people don’t realize that the energy expenditure of sexual activity is roughly the same as climbing two flights of stairs,” Leung said in a statement. “Probably because people suffering from asthma flare-ups may not be aware of their triggers, reported cases are rare.”
Researchers examined the available literature on underdiagnosed intercourse as a cause of asthma exacerbations.
they searched the National Library of Medicine
The researchers noted that sexual activity could be an even bigger trigger than studies suggest.
One of the study’s co-authors said in a statement that the condition may be underreported because of the intimate nature of the subject.
“People may be hesitant to discuss sexually-induced asthma flare-ups with an allergist. AM Dr. Aminian, an allergist at the Allergy Institute in Fresno. “But an allergist is an expert in the diagnosis, treatment and management of asthma. If anyone could guide a patient on how to avoid future asthma flare-ups, it would be the allergist. When tested and treated, allergists can improve their patients’ quality of life.”
Dr. Morris Nejat He specializes in adult and pediatric allergy and immunology and owns the NY Allergy & Sinus Centers in New York. He said Healthline’s sexual activity works like any other exercise on the body.
However, lesser-known allergies may also be at work.
“If sex triggers asthma, there are two possible problems,” says Nejat. “Uncontrolled asthma can cause asthma, just like any other exercise. You should consult an allergist to better manage your asthma.”
“Also, some individuals may be allergic to semen, and allergic reactions may be due to exposure to semen,” Nejat added. “Anaphylactic hives, difficulty breathing, Dizziness, lightheadedness, and/or tightness in the throat may be accompanied by intense itching.
“If a patient is found to be allergic to semen, they should use an epipen and discuss options with their doctor,” says Nejat. We need to optimize treatment so that people can enjoy this activity without exacerbating their asthma.”
Or maybe you just need to keep your inhaler nearby, just in case. Brian Clarkis a registered nurse anesthesiologist and founder of the online medical library United Medical Education.
“Sex is strenuous exercise that gets your heart rate up and your breathing faster,” Clarke explained to Healthline. If this happens, you should slow down, use a relief inhaler, and get some rest.The best way to prevent asthma triggers is to stay well-managed.”
Sarah Melanson Sociologist and sexologist who works as a sexual counselor, researcher, and educator. She said Healthline’s breathing and sexual functions have something in common.
“Breathing is controlled by the autonomic nervous system, just like sexual function,” explained Melanson. “Asthma presumed to be related It involves dysregulation of the parasympathetic nervous system and the vagus nerve, which causes it to narrow the airway. It is not surprising that it can cause
The link between sexual problems and asthma goes back to at least the 12th century, Melancon added.
Melancon also pointed out 2019 surveyparticipants explained that they had to stop during sex because they could not breathe.
“Some people adapt to using an inhaler or nebulizer during sex, while others resist the idea,” Melanson said. I experienced fear that it would lead to severe bronchospasm, require urgent help, cause anxiety, and limit my sexual pleasure.
“Others reported experimenting with different positions or using pillows as props,” Melanson said. But many felt frustration, guilt, self-loathing, and “unconscious pressure” to have sex. However, few participants discussed this issue with their physicians. ”
For more information about treating asthma and managing asthma symptoms, or to find an allergist in your area, according to ACAII, go to Allergy and Asthma Relief.org.
