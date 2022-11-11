How Asthma Attacks Are Triggered by Sex

Share on Pinterest Sexual activity can affect breathing patterns and airways, experts say. Rg Studio/Getty Images Researchers say sexual activity can trigger asthma in some people.

They say that’s because, like any exercise, sex can affect your airways and breathing patterns.

Experts say people with asthma can take precautions, such as keeping an EpiPen nearby during sex. Sex is like climbing two flights of stairs and can trigger asthma, according to new research. researcher Presented Their study was presented today at the 2022 American Association for Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, Kentucky. “We wanted to investigate whether sexual activity was mentioned as a possible cause in case studies of exacerbations of asthma,” he said. Dr. Ariel LeonChief Internal Medicine Resident, St. Agnes Medical Center, Fresno, California. First author of the study. The abstract is titled ‘How Allergists Save Marriages: A Review of Intercourse Presenting as Exercise-Induced Asthma’. The findings have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal. “Many people don’t realize that the energy expenditure of sexual activity is roughly the same as climbing two flights of stairs,” Leung said in a statement. “Probably because people suffering from asthma flare-ups may not be aware of their triggers, reported cases are rare.”

Researchers examined the available literature on underdiagnosed intercourse as a cause of asthma exacerbations. they searched the National Library of Medicine PUBMED database For keywords containing “intercourse OR honeymoon asthma OR sexual activity AND allergy OR allergic reaction”. The researchers noted that sexual activity could be an even bigger trigger than studies suggest. One of the study’s co-authors said in a statement that the condition may be underreported because of the intimate nature of the subject. “People may be hesitant to discuss sexually-induced asthma flare-ups with an allergist. AM Dr. Aminian, an allergist at the Allergy Institute in Fresno. “But an allergist is an expert in the diagnosis, treatment and management of asthma. If anyone could guide a patient on how to avoid future asthma flare-ups, it would be the allergist. When tested and treated, allergists can improve their patients’ quality of life.”

Dr. Morris Nejat He specializes in adult and pediatric allergy and immunology and owns the NY Allergy & Sinus Centers in New York. He said Healthline’s sexual activity works like any other exercise on the body. However, lesser-known allergies may also be at work. “If sex triggers asthma, there are two possible problems,” says Nejat. “Uncontrolled asthma can cause asthma, just like any other exercise. You should consult an allergist to better manage your asthma.” “Also, some individuals may be allergic to semen, and allergic reactions may be due to exposure to semen,” Nejat added. “Anaphylactic hives, difficulty breathing, Dizziness, lightheadedness, and/or tightness in the throat may be accompanied by intense itching.

“If a patient is found to be allergic to semen, they should use an epipen and discuss options with their doctor,” says Nejat. We need to optimize treatment so that people can enjoy this activity without exacerbating their asthma.” Or maybe you just need to keep your inhaler nearby, just in case. Brian Clarkis a registered nurse anesthesiologist and founder of the online medical library United Medical Education. “Sex is strenuous exercise that gets your heart rate up and your breathing faster,” Clarke explained to Healthline. If this happens, you should slow down, use a relief inhaler, and get some rest.The best way to prevent asthma triggers is to stay well-managed.”