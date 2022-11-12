Foods that help recover from pneumonia

World Pneumonia Day 2022: Consuming honey reduces unpleasant symptoms of pneumonia

The need to combat the leading infectious killer of both adults and children has never been more urgent. In 2019, pneumonia alone killed her 2.5 million people, including her 672,000 children. The combined effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, global warming and conflict are putting millions more people at risk of contracting pneumonia and dying. By 2021, respiratory diseases, including COVID-19, are predicted to kill him 6 million.

A treatable as well as preventable condition would benefit greatly from initiatives to mobilize communities, educate and empower families, and build health systems to prevent, diagnose, and treat pneumonia. It is therefore important to discuss this condition on this World Pneumonia Day.

A disease called pneumonia causes inflammation of the air sacs lining one or possibly both lungs. The air sacs become swollen with fluid and pus, which can cause coughing with pus and phlegm, fever, chills, and difficulty breathing. Pneumonia can be caused by many different species, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

Pneumonia can range in severity from mild to life-threatening. Groups most susceptible include newborns and young children, adults over the age of 65, and those with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems. Therefore, it is important to take adequate corrective measures for your health.

Our diet plays a positive role in managing the risk of contracting pneumonia and in recovering from it. Find foods. These foods will help you recover faster.

Add the following foods to your diet to speed recovery:

1. Honey

Honey is a traditional substance with a long history in medicine. Pneumonia sufferers should consume honey to relieve unpleasant symptoms such as colds, coughs, and sore throats. .

2. Turmeric

Chest pain, one of the early signs of pneumonia, is relieved by turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties. By acting as a mucolytic agent, turmeric clears the bronchial tubes of catarrh and mucus, making breathing easier.

3. Yogurt

It is well known that yogurt contains good bacteria that are good for the body. The probiotics it contains prevent the growth of bacteria that cause pneumonia. If they are available, you can also eat additional probiotic drinks as they have similar effects on the body as yogurt. Yogurt boosts immunity and should be part of your diet .

4. Protein-rich foods

A high-protein diet is recommended for people with pneumonia. Nuts, peanuts, beans, white meat, and cold-water fish are examples of foods high in protein that have anti-inflammatory properties. These foods may also help the body’s ability to heal and regenerate tissues.

5. Whole Grains

A side effect of the disease of depleting energy is experienced by people with pneumonia. When a patient catches a cold and has a fever, he is exhausted with chest pain and breathing problems. In this case, your body needs the right amount of energy to replenish the lost energy. Foods like quinoa, brown rice, and oats are great for dieting.

6. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables, more commonly known as green leafy vegetables, are incredibly nutritious and can help fight this respiratory infection. Examples include kale, lettuce and spinach. I have. They have antioxidants that protect the body from pathogens.

7. Foods Rich in Vitamin C

Vitamin C, an excellent antioxidant for the body, is abundant in oranges. In addition, vitamin C strengthens the immune system and helps heal pneumonia. Be careful not to eat sour oranges if you have a sore throat. To get enough vitamin C, also eat other citrus fruits such as lemons, berries, and kiwis.

These foods have been proven to help improve health and speed up recovery from pneumonia.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a professional or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.