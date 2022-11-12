Eight weeks of exercise improves insulin resistance

Share on Pinterest Studies show that exercise restores healthy insulin activity in the brain and has implications for treating obesity and type 2 diabetes.Good Brigade/Getty Images A new study shows that eight weeks of exercise can restore healthy insulin activity in the brain.

Restoring insulin sensitivity was also associated with improved metabolism, less hunger, and less abdominal fat.

According to the study authors, This finding may help pave the way for therapeutics to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes. Insulin resistance occurs when the body becomes unable to respond. insulina hormone produced by the pancreas. Instead of converting sugar into energy, cells are unresponsive and there is too much sugar in the blood. When the brain is unable to respond to insulin, it can adversely affect metabolism and diet. Researchers from the DZD, University Hospital Tübingen, and Helmholtz München, Germany, investigated whether physical activity positively affects the brain and body’s response to insulin. recently published research JCI Insightfound that 8 weeks of exercise improved brain insulin sensitivity in obese adults.

excess abdominal fat (visceral adipose tissue) is one of the main risk factors for developing insulin resistance. “The brain can also become insulin resistant, especially in people with high abdominal fat,” said the study authors. Stephanie KullmanA scientist at the Institute for Diabetes Research and Metabolic Diseases (IDM) at Helmholtz München at the University of Tübingen and a scientist in the Department of Diabetes and Endocrinology at Tübingen University Hospital told Healthline. “Brain insulin sensitivity is a predictor if a person is successful in losing weight.” In this study, researchers observed 14 women and 7 men between the ages of 21 and 59 with a body mass index (BMI) between 27.5 and 45.5 over an 8-week period. They used her MRI to measure brain insulin sensitivity before and after endurance training. “Eight weeks of training included one hour of aerobic training three times a week. Training intensity was based on individual fitness,” Kullman said. By the end of the study, researchers found that the exercise program restored insulin activity in parts of the brain associated with hunger and satiety to levels similar to those in people with a healthy BMI. In addition, improved insulin sensitivity in the brain promotion of metabolismless hunger, less belly fat. According to Kullman, aerobic training improved insulin sensitivity in the brain, which was associated with feelings of hunger and lower visceral adipose tissue.

Endurance exercise, such as that performed in this study, is effective in improving insulin resistance. “Both aerobic and strength training exercises have been associated with improved insulin sensitivity, or improved cellular responsiveness in absorbing blood sugar,” he said. Kathryn StarrPhD, Assistant Professor at Duke University School of Medicine, and Chief Scientific Officer of Vivo, a virtual personal fitness program for seniors. “Eight weeks of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise for 30 minutes at least three times a week has been consistently shown to improve insulin sensitivity. We could see big improvements,” Dr. Starr told Healthline. Nancy MitchellA geriatric nurse RN explained: endurance exercises It works to keep your heart rate up for longer, even after your workout. “[Endurance exercises] You usually have to work muscles like the heart and the muscles of the lower body,” Mitchell said. Muscle is a highly metabolized tissue as it requires high energy to recover from exercise. However, you don’t have to do intense endurance training to see improvements. Mitchell adds that weight exercise, swimming, and brisk walking are all you need to activate your muscles and get your heart rate up.

Insulin plays a major role in how organs and body systems function. “When the brain and body don’t respond normally to insulin, it affects all organs, including the brain, muscle, liver, and how fat cells are stored,” says an endocrinologist, founda weight management program. “When this happens, the pancreas needs to make more insulin to metabolize and turn carbohydrates. [the] The carbohydrates we eat become useful energy. Long-term high insulin secretion improves fat storage, especially abdominal fat,” Kumar added. Appetite is also affected when a person is insulin resistant. “Insulin resistance promotes the accumulation of abdominal fat, which increases appetite, leading to a vicious cycle of further weight gain. Another health concern of insulin resistance is the risk of developing it. type 2 diabetes. “Excess adipose tissue releases pro-inflammatory cytokines and free fatty acids, leading to insulin resistance, impaired glucose handling, and type 2 diabetes,” Starr said. “There is growing evidence that diabetes has a direct negative impact on muscle quality and performance, putting people with type 2 diabetes at increased risk of disability and lower extremity mobility limitations.”