Deep brain stimulation may limit the urge to overeat





A small study found that intercepting brain signals can limit the urge to binge in people suffering from binge eating disorder.

Two women who agreed to undergo the implant process felt the effects and no longer felt the urge to overeat.

Experts are examining this treatment and what it might mean for people with eating disorders. Brain implants may sound like science fiction, but new research suggests they may reduce the urge to overeat in people with disabilities. The researchers asked the following question: What if the uncontrollable urge to eat large amounts of food rapidly results from a disturbance in brain circuits? binge eating disorder — Psychiatric Diagnosis — In the same way that shivering is to blame for Parkinson’s patients, it may not be to overeating. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a routine method used to control tremors in people with Parkinson’s disease. At DBS, “electrodes are implanted in brain centers that may not be working as well as we’d like,” explains DBS. Amit Satchdev, MD, Medical Director of Neurology, Michigan State University. The brain communicates using tiny electrical impulses, and battery packs and electrodes help stimulate areas, he adds. For binge therapy, the device only stimulates neurons when it detects a signal to initiate binge eating. A small study published in the journal earlier this year The study involves two women and will be expanded in the coming months to include four bulimic patients who have regained the weight they lost after bariatric surgery. Two women in the study had previously undergone bariatric surgery to lose weight, but both women lost weight post-surgery due to uncontrollable urges associated with their binge eating disorder. I was gaining weight. Binging in general is exposure to a large amount of something for a short period of time, he says, Dr. Sachdev. “There is a reward center that can be triggered by eating.” As part of the study, the researchers provided each woman with a 5,000-calorie buffet of their favorite foods when they weren’t hungry. were recorded, confirming that neurons were firing just prior to binge eating and that their electrical impulses correlated with the participant’s sense of loss of control. After establishing this relationship, the researchers predicted that direct brain stimulators might be able to intercept signals associated with dyscontrol and prevent women from feeling the urge to overeat. After connecting the device to the women’s brains, investigators told the participants that the device would be active at some point in the next few months, but not when. said she knew as soon as the device worked. Both women are now losing weight slowly but consistently. Two women who decided to undergo this treatment for eating disorders were implanted with the device one year ago and will be followed for up to three years. These women had the option to remove the device after 12 months, but both chose to continue using the device as they no longer experienced the compulsive urge to overeat. Conclusion This highly treatment has so far shown results, but this treatment is not routinely offered to people suffering from bulimia. Before it can be done, researchers will have to rigorously test the method on at least 100 people at multiple medical centers, which is expected to take years to complete. “Neurosurgery is always a last resort,” says Dr. Sachdev. People suffering from eating disorders should be encouraged that a variety of treatment modalities are being considered. Research suggests that surgery may be an option for bulimia, but it’s unlikely to be the right answer for many people,” he explains. As for future neurological conditions to be treated with these implanted electrodes, deep brain stimulation is already doing very well for treating Parkinson’s disease, Dr. Sachdev says. “There is no doubt that more indications will become available.” Madeleine, preventionShe has a history of writing about health, coming from her experience as an editorial assistant at WebMD and her personal research at university. She graduated from the University of Michigan with degrees in biopsychology, cognition, and neuroscience. preventionsocial media platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prevention.com/health/a41939249/deep-brain-stimulation-binge-eating-disorder-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

