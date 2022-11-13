November is National Diabetes Month.community

November is National Diabetes Month, and it’s time for communities across the country to work together to bring attention to diabetes. This year’s focus is on building healthcare teams to manage diabetes.

Diabetes is a disease that occurs when blood sugar, also called blood sugar, is too high. It affects approximately 37 million Americans, including adults and adolescents. Diabetes can damage the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart and is associated with some types of cancer.

Working with a health care professional who can provide the personal care you need can help improve your health. It takes a team to manage diabetes, but you are the most important participant in diabetes care. Remember that you are

The local Pulaski County Health Department holds diabetes classes several times a year. Call 606-679-4416 to sign up for these free classes. Here are some tips to help you manage diabetes and build your healthcare team.

You are the center of your care and need to look after your health every day.

Learn as much as you can about your condition and talk with your doctor about how to get the support you need to reach your goals. Attending a diabetes class will give you lots of tips for managing your diabetes. Take steps to improve your health. Talk with your doctor about how you can manage your diabetes. Studies show that taking action as soon as diabetes is diagnosed can help prevent diabetes-related health problems such as kidney disease, blurred vision, heart disease, and stroke. Be cooperative and proactive. Work with your child’s doctor to set specific goals to improve their overall health and well-being.

Our team of medical professionals can customize care to meet your specific needs. Your health care team may include a nutritionist and a certified diabetes educator in your health department, in addition to your primary care provider. please.

Write down any questions you may need to ask about diabetes when you see your doctor or attend a diabetes class. Your health is important, so be prepared for your visit with your provider.

Before your appointment External Link Write down a list of questions, review your diabetes self-care plan, and record your blood sugar results. Blood pressure measurement, foot measurement, weight measurement. Talk with your team about drugs, new treatments, and vaccines to reduce your risk of getting sick.

Make physical activity and healthy eating a part of your daily routine. Set goals, stay active most days of the week, and try to follow a diabetic meal plan. Choose fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, tofu, beans, seeds, fat-free or low-fat milk and cheese. Consider attending a diabetes class. You can find a lot of support here. Getting 7-8 hours of sleep each night can help improve your mood and energy levels.

This content is provided as a service of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health. NIDDK translates and disseminates research findings to advance the knowledge and understanding of health and disease among patients, medical professionals and the general public. Content produced by NIDDK is carefully reviewed by NIDDK scientists and other experts.

Thanksgiving is just a few days away. The turkey is served to many families and the rest of the meat is eaten during the week.

slow bread turkey dinner

1½ cup roasted turkey

3 cups chopped vegetables

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons garlic powder

pepper

Combine vegetables and turkey meat with olive oil, garlic powder, and pepper.

Place in a clay pot and heat over high heat until the vegetables are cooked. If desired, place the combined vegetables and turkey on a baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender. (3 cups of frozen vegetables saves time)

Looking for something to do this weekend? Pulaski Habitat for Humanity will sponsor his tour of the Holiday Homes today (Saturday, November 12) from 11:00-6:00 and Sunday from 1:00-5:00. Tour homes include Lynch House at 208 College Street, The Mount House at 301 West Columbia Street, and Thee Parsonage Venue and Suites at 301 East Mount Vernon Street. The silent auction will be held at the parsonage. Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased at the tour site.

Pulaski County Extension Homemakers will be sponsoring a craft bazaar at Somerset Mall on Saturday, November 19th. The bazaar runs from 10am to 6pm.

Here’s how to make a sheet pan dinner recipe for November. The class he will be on Tuesday, November 22nd at 11:30 pm. There is no cost, but you must register in advance.

Come make a beautiful Christmas wreath in the Extension Office on Tuesday, November 22nd at 1pm. The cost is $20 and Charlotte Breens will let you know. Space is limited. Must register and pay in advance.

Join the Card R Us class on Monday, November 28th at 9am. Create some cards to send to your friends. There is no charge for classes.

The Jewelry Tree class will be held on Wednesday, November 30th at 1:00pm. You need to prepare the jewelry that you want to include in the tree.