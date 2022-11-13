Central Team Investigating Measles Epidemic in Mumbai Visits Slum Rajawadi Hospital | Mumbai News





Mumbai: Sahrunissa and Abdul Rahim Khan visited their room in Rafi Nagar, Gobandi to address the tragic death of Hasnein, 5, and Nhuren, 3, from suspected measles. I have highlighted to the medical team a number of related issues. Saturday afternoon. A team was appointed by the Union Ministry of Health to assess and manage the situation in Mumbai, where several slum areas have seen measles outbreaks. “Give us good medical, water and sanitation facilities. No other parent will lose a child like us,” a grieving Sarnissa told the team. Nuren and Hasnain were her two of her three children whom BMC suspected died of measles on her October 26 and her on October 27, respectively. The medical team is led by Dr. Anubhav Srivastava, Deputy Director of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP), Dr. Shubhangi Kulsange, Deputy Director of the National Center for Disease Control, and Dr. Viswas Chhapola, Pediatrician at Lady Hardinge Medical College. increase. On Saturday afternoon, Dr. Kursange and Dr. Chapora arrived in Rafinagar with state health officials, WHO representatives and BMC health officials, where the parents of his three children who died and the children were vaccinated. I interacted with Anganwadi who received the In their interactions with Khan, Dr. Kursanji and Dr. Chapora tried to see if the children had watery eyes, rashes on the body, and fevers. “There are many reasons for a fever: influenza, measles, chickenpox, dengue fever, etc. It is important to take your child to the doctor for correct diagnosis and treatment.” ” Sahrunissa told the team she always took her children to the hospital when needed, but regretted this time. “My sons were fine and well before they were hospitalized. Medical negligence killed them,” she said. Her husband added that medical care was deteriorating at her Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar and he became afraid to take other children there. “Doctors there discovered after a few hours that the saline that had been administered to Hasnein had not entered his veins. , requested the team to ensure that the medical facilities at BMC’s 25-bed Shivajinagar Maternity Home had been upgraded. Sahrunissa, who gave birth to her 10th child at Shivajinagar hospital, claimed she was never counseled on alternative contraceptive methods at Rajawadi hospital, where she gave birth to her other children. “Staff at Rajawadi Hospital were rude. On the other hand, staff at Shivajinagar Hospital were very polite and when I explained Copper T, they readily agreed. I will be ligated,” she told the team. The medical team also visited Rajawadi Hospital to check the children’s ward and emergency ward. Sources said the team asked if the hospital would be able to handle a large number of pediatric cases if there was a measles outbreak. A senior Rajawadi hospital official said the medical team had spent nearly two hours in the hospital. “They checked our treatment protocol. As far as the allegations go, we can only confirm them after the investigation,” she said. The team will also visit Rafi Nagar on Sunday. Speaking to HT, Dr Kulsange said they were still investigating a measles outbreak in the Govandi slums. “It is too early to comment as we are reviewing the situation,” she said. Meanwhile, in Rafi Nagar, a total of 337 children in the 0-5 year old group were vaccinated in a special immunization campaign organized by BMC after a local measles outbreak. Many of these children had not received BCG or other vaccinations since birth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/mumbai-news/central-team-investigating-mumbai-measles-outbreak-visits-slums-rajawadi-hospital-101668279872965.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos