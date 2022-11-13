



At the end of October and the busy Halloween season, the era of constant coughing and sneezing has arrived in Tallahassee — flu season has begun. Influenza, commonly referred to as the flu, is a contagious respiratory infection caused by a variety of influenza viruses that infect the body and is primarily associated with congestion, sore throat and fever. It can spread from person to person, usually through the air, or by touching physical objects that have the virus on them before a person touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. The flu season generally lasts from the beginning of autumn to the end of spring. However, from November he peaks as temperatures begin to drop through March. Nationwide, the number of positive flu tests and hospitalizations increased significantly last month, with clinical laboratories reporting over 9,100 positive cases in the first three weeks of the season. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that at least 1,600,000 flu illnesses, 13,000 hospitalizations, and 730 flu-related deaths were recorded this flu season. Experts are concerned that these numbers will begin to rise at an ever-faster rate as flu vaccine doses have so far lagged. Overall, it reported that only 128.4 million doses had been distributed. At a press conference held Nov. 4 regarding this year’s flu season, the CDC briefed reporters on its ongoing protocols and action plans for the flu epidemic. It explains the readiness of the federal government to support local health systems during peak times, and emphasizes how essential it is for everyone to get the flu vaccine when possible. “For those who have not yet received this fall’s latest vaccine, I strongly encourage them to go out and get it. This is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself from COVID. CDC’s Coronavirus and other respiratory viruses acting director, Dr. Barbara Mahon, said: “Split. Many people in Tallahassee suffer from this disease. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare reports a significant number of flu cases, with many patients experiencing only flu symptoms in the emergency room. “Anyone experiencing mild flu symptoms should seek testing or treatment at a primary care provider or emergency care to free up medical staff and resources for patients requiring urgent medical care. Our team stands ready to provide emergency care to patients with all kinds of illnesses and injuries, but we want to protect these resources and ensure the right level of care in the right settings. We need your help to provide this,” the hospital said in a statement released to the public. “Anyone experiencing symptoms like shortness of breath or chest pain could be symptoms of the flu or many other serious illnesses. Call 911 or get treatment at one of the ERs. please receive.” Professionals and doctors who study and treat the disease recommend getting flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters for the peak of the season and getting them right away because it can take up to two weeks to reach maximum antibody protection. Highly recommended. It also recommends that you wash your hands regularly, avoid crowded indoor spaces, wear a face covering, and stay home if you start experiencing flu-like symptoms. Several Tallahassee locations, such as CVS and Walgreens, offer free flu shots and also offer both COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time. Publix and Walmart also offer flu vaccines and walk-in clinics for those suffering from flu-like symptoms. FSU’s University Health Services also provides flu vaccines. For more information on vaccines at FSU, visit uhs.fsu.edu.

