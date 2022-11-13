World Diabetes Day 2022: Don’t Avoid These Diabetic Complications in Children.health news

World Diabetes Day 2022: In recent years, diabetes has started to affect children as well. Then the pandemic made things worse as these kids were stuck at home and unable to go out to play. Additionally, increased screen time and pressure are some of the other factors that make children more sedentary. Here are some suggestions for making the right lifestyle changes to keep your blood sugar in check.

Causes of Diabetes in Children

type 1 diabetes

There can be many types of diabetes in children, but type 1 diabetes is the most common. This is an autoimmune condition that follows normal viral infections. In these types of diabetes, autoimmune processes eliminate pancreatic beta cells, further leading to a lack of insulin production.

Modi

In some cases, a genetic defect that can lead to MODY (mature-onset diabetes of the young). It’s another form of diabetes. These are mild and can be treated with oral medications and correct diagnosis.

type 2 diabetes

Of greatest concern is type 2 diabetes, which usually results from childhood obesity, genetics, and poor lifestyle.

diabetes complications in children

Having developed diabetes, children have to suffer from the following complications:

Complications in diabetic patients can be severe in children with severe hyperglycemia leading to diabetic ketoacidosis.

Another complication is hypoglycemia caused by differences in the amount of insulin taken and diet and exercise.

Long-term complications include heart disease, kidney disease, blindness, gangrene, and amputation. The only way to prevent it is to control blood sugar from the beginning and reduce blood sugar fluctuations.