Early intervention can make a difference for people with diabetes





Halloween flew by, but I still have fond memories of my childhood throwing piles of candy out of my pillowcase after hours of trick-or-treating. My parents always said, “Don’t eat too much sugar or your teeth will rot.” I can’t help but think that as I’ve gotten older, it’s become a saying, “Don’t eat too much sugar because you’ll get diabetes.” It didn’t make much sense at the time, but now we know that rotten teeth can indeed be diabetes.It’s actually not that simple. There is no doubt that it increases the risk of becoming ill, but genetics also play a big role. Our 3 part series of her (Part 1 of the September issue) helps break down some of the complications of diabetes. did. Obesity is one of the biggest risk factors for type 2 diabetes. We also introduced a friend of our family (named JC). He recently discovered that he had diabetes and before he could take action and receive the medical care he needed, he lost weight and found himself very ill in a short period of time. As such, our series continues this month’s focus on recognizing the signs and symptoms of diabetes. Symptoms do not always appear early, but generally appear after the disease has progressed to some extent. Some of the more common symptoms include weight loss (the first symptom experienced by JC), increased thirst, increased urination, tiredness, blurred vision, and increased risk of infection. In the first series, we talked about knowing your numbers and checking your A1C (a 3-month glucose reading) every year. If diabetes progresses and the A1C is very high, as in the case of my friend JC, and without medical intervention, it can lead to much more serious symptoms such as blindness, kidney failure and skin ulcers. How do all the symptoms occur? When our kidneys release too much blood sugar into the bloodstream, they also release water, which increases urination. Losing all that water can lead to dehydration. and increased thirst. In its extreme form, blurred vision, blindness occurs because too high blood sugar levels can damage the retina (the part of the eye that detects light). The risk of infection may increase because the immune system is compromised and cannot easily fight off infections. Since high blood sugar damages nerves, it may also increase the risk of nerve damage, especially in the legs and feet. Discussing all the symptoms above is important for several reasons. If you have some of the risk factors for diabetes or have a family history with some of the above symptoms, visit your health care provider as soon as possible, as diabetes can damage vital organs as it progresses. Early prevention and treatment are key to a healthy lifestyle. Our friend JC visited his provider and immediately set up a treatment plan. He has some neuropathy due to damage already caused by diabetes. Diabetes is one of the most common and preventable diseases, so please share this information with your friends and family. thank you for reading! Krutika Simon is a Bloomington-based pharmacist with a focus on health and wellness and specialty medicines.you can contact her [email protected]. —

