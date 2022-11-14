The relationship between diabetes and the menstrual cycle: what you need to know





lifestyle diseases, Diabetes It’s a worldwide fad. Richmond, Bangalore According to Dr. Geeth Monnappa, a senior her consultant (obstetrics and gynecology) at Fortis Hospital in Rhode, it is important to understand the range of abnormalities women with diabetes encounter. “We’ve known for a long time that there are systemic diseases such as: anemia, high blood pressure When Diabetes It affects your menstrual cycle,” she said.

Menstrual irregularities due to diabetes type 2 diabetes Dr. Monnappa explained that women who have a long interval between their two periods, or whose periods are delayed, are at higher risk of developing it. type 2 diabetes. “In addition to delaying their periods, these women tend to be obese and have a sedentary lifestyle, which increases their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. polycystic ovary syndrome Menstruation is delayed and facial and body hair tends to increase. insulin resistance — a major problem with polycystic ovary syndrome — leading to increased androgen production from ovarian theca cells, leading to increased facial/body hair,” she said. Doctors added that insulin resistance increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the future. “Some studies have shown irregular periodssedentary lifestyles and obesity have an additive effect, increasing an individual’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes. “This underscores the need to deny risk by regularizing the menstrual cycle, combined with lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet and regular exercise, and medication,” the expert said. says. Studies have shown that women with type 1 diabetes tend to have delayed puberty/first periods, heavy menstrual periods, and delayed cycles. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) type 1 diabetes According to Dr. Monnappa, the study focused on women type 1 diabetes — a condition often diagnosed between the ages of 10 and 15 — that tends to cause delayed puberty/menarche, heavy menstruation, and delayed cycles. “These women had difficulty conceiving, experienced multiple abortions and stillbirths, menopause earlier than usual. ” How to reduce risk? 1. Regularize your menstrual cycle: Women who have missed their period for more than 3 months should consult an obstetrician-gynecologist to get their periods regular. 2. Healthy Eating: A diet rich in fiber, healthy carbohydrates (whole grains, vegetables, low-fat dairy, certain fruits), fish, and good fats (avocados and nuts) can help prevent type 2 diabetes, in consultation with a nutritionist. Helps reduce the risk of developing it. PCOS. 3. Exercise: Aerobic exercise such as walking, cycling, jogging, dancing, and swimming can significantly improve insulin resistance, regularize the menstrual cycle in women with polycystic ovary syndrome, increase the chances of natural pregnancy, and prevent diabetes in the future. reduce the risk of Her 150 hours of moderate-intensity exercise per week is recommended to reduce her risk of diabetes. cardiovascular disorders. 📣 Follow us for lifestyle news Instagram | | twitter | | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

