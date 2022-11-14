Health
Previous COVID-19 illness protects vaccinated nursing home residents, researchers say
Older residents of nursing homes who have been previously infected and have been vaccinated against COVID-19 gain significant protection against future SARS-CoV-2 infections, new study finds. became clear in These factors could help determine which residents can safely return to full social life, researchers say.
This study was conducted across French nursing homes with high levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and aimed to find out whether a previous history of COVID-19 is associated with a reduced probability of reinfection. I was there. Study participants included his 234 residents, all of whom received his three doses of her Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The average age is 87 years old.
Antibodies were measured after the third dose and residents were followed for approximately 215 days until May 15, 2022. The study subject did not die of COVID-19 at the end of the study period.
Among residents with no history of COVID-19, 38% became infected after the third vaccination, compared to 6% among residents with a history of COVID-19. Researchers note that this means that residents with a history of COVID-19 have a 90% lower risk of infection. In addition, older age was also associated with risk, with a 50% increase in reinfection for each decade of age.
SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels were high during the study, but were found not to be associated with protection against infection.
If confirmed, the results could mean: [a] A history of SARS-COV-2 infection may be a strong factor in returning to normal social life,” the authors conclude.
the study Published in together.
Related article:
LTC residents infected with COVID-19 may have significant immune benefits, study finds
COVID-19 vaccine is more effective in nursing home residents previously exposed to virus: study
Study: LTC Residents with COVID-19 at Risk for Polypharmacy, New Drug Interactions
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mcknights.com/news/clinical-news/prior-covid-19-illness-protects-vaccinated-nursing-home-residents-researchers-say/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Previous COVID-19 illness protects vaccinated nursing home residents, researchers say
- Earthquake in Punjab: Seismic tremors were felt in Amritsar, Punjab, with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale
- Maine Republicans talk openly about dumping Donald Trump
- Enjoy Up To 70% Off White, Gray And Black Hoodies
- Superfoods to Improve Insulin Sensitivity
- Actor Vishal sheds some light on his marriage
- 3 metrics you need to know to optimize your Google Ads
- Sunak Says Higher Taxes and Spending Cuts Are Needed to Satisfy the Market | UK News
- Alabama Womens Tennis Sends Two To Championship Round Of Tusca Bama Cup Tournament
- Probiotic ‘backpack’ to treat inflammatory bowel disease
- Hollywood’s rendition of Bollywood soundtrack ‘O Saki Saki’ stuns the internet
- At least 6 dead and 81 injured in Istanbul explosion