Previous COVID-19 illness protects vaccinated nursing home residents, researchers say

Older residents of nursing homes who have been previously infected and have been vaccinated against COVID-19 gain significant protection against future SARS-CoV-2 infections, new study finds. became clear in These factors could help determine which residents can safely return to full social life, researchers say.

This study was conducted across French nursing homes with high levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and aimed to find out whether a previous history of COVID-19 is associated with a reduced probability of reinfection. I was there. Study participants included his 234 residents, all of whom received his three doses of her Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The average age is 87 years old.

Antibodies were measured after the third dose and residents were followed for approximately 215 days until May 15, 2022. The study subject did not die of COVID-19 at the end of the study period.

Among residents with no history of COVID-19, 38% became infected after the third vaccination, compared to 6% among residents with a history of COVID-19. Researchers note that this means that residents with a history of COVID-19 have a 90% lower risk of infection. In addition, older age was also associated with risk, with a 50% increase in reinfection for each decade of age.

SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels were high during the study, but were found not to be associated with protection against infection.

If confirmed, the results could mean: [a] A history of SARS-COV-2 infection may be a strong factor in returning to normal social life,” the authors conclude.

the study Published in together.

